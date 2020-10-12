WHICH WAY NIGERIA???
Nigeria popularly known as the Giant of Africa has the highest population of the black race. became independent on the first of October 1960 from British colonialism.
But since the Independence up to this very moment this country, Nigeria has been wallowing in poverty, lack and limitation despite the abundance of natural resources the nation is proud of. And that has result in economic stagnation, because of the selfishness and corruption of those who, the Nigerian masses elected and or appointed to oversee the affairs of the Nation.
The situation of things are so devastating, and seriously affecting the masses because the most common needs of the masses are not met with ease. Nigeria is rich in crude oil and gas which are the major export products, the Nigerian Government sell and you can imagine that some of the countries that buy oil and gas from Nigeria, are not as rich as Nigeria; but are far more developed and have booming economies.
At sixty, Nigeria, with the abundance of resources is still struggling to survive, and shamelessly having her name in the list of indebted nations. This is unbelievable, what about the hundreds, thousands, millions of thrillion upon thrillions accruing into the nation's coffers from all the sectors?
Whereas many nations across the world, in their war against corrution have given zero tolerance to the menace, in our country Nigeria, corruption has become a tradition, which needs to be put to an end.
Nigeria is a Democratic Nation but her citizens are not exercising their civil rights, that is true and it is so, because majority of citizens are no longer interested to know about the day to day running of the country, due to the high level of corruption whereby even anti-graft personnel were fingered of widespread allegations of corruption. The highest level of corruption in Nigeria is in the elections. Electoral victories were transferred to the wrong persons, denying the right persons their victory, while some others are lobbying around for brown envelopes.
It is a common knowledge that corruption is deadly because it has grievous effect in the life of the people and we as Nigerians have to, in one voice fight this commom enemy.
The present administration led by His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari had dedicated itime and commitment to fish out corrupt people in the Government system, but the EFCC has to do more because the situation of things are not getting better for the people in question.
Some are looting the treasuries, some are diverting public funds to their private accounts and using it to acquire property abroad and ignoring the chronic hunger suffered by the people and poor infrastructure that Nigeria is going through.
What about unemployment? There are countless graduates out there, that have been searching for employment but have not found one , some are seeking for good education but because of the poor situation of things they cannot afford it and this brings the citizens to reason that NIGERIA, as an oil and gas rich nation, should have at least been able to invest in the educational sector but nothing is being done what about the provision of the basic social amenities like water,good roads, healthcare, housing etc. All these monies we entrust in the hands of these corrupt politicians have been embezzled and put into the pockets of the executive looters , participation in political activities is good but our problem is that all our politicians have alterior motive other than the agendas in their manifestos . It is pertinent to emphasize that our problem is that, we the masses vote incompetent persons, looters and after voting them face severe hardship for as long as they are in power our PVC is our right and voting is our responsibility but voting competent leaders is the beginning of wisdom in this case because voting someone that is corrupt and after being elected they do nothing to improve the lives of the citizens. It is foolishness if Nigerians continue to vote the wrong people into office, the people must be wise to put all the challenges into consideration and try to make sure that whoever should be selected for any political office is competent and God fearing because if reverse is the case Which way Nigeria???
