BAYELSA PUBLISHERS VISIT: AIG ASSURES OF SECURITY IN ZONE 16

The Bayelsa Independent Publishers Association (BIPA) has paid a familiarization visit to the Assistant Inspection General of Police Zone 16, Mr Austin Agbonlahor with a view to foster mutual working relationship between the Police and the Publishers to achieve peace and security in the zone..
In his speech, the Chairman of the Association, Chief Otonye Evans Tubonah stated that the purpose of the visit was first of all to Congratulate the AIG, Mr Austin Agbonlahor for his well deserved appointment:
"First of all, we want to Congratulate you on your well deserved appointment as the AIG for zone 16, we also thank the President and the Inspector General of Police for creating the five zones and making Bayelsa the headquarters of zone 16, and for acknowledging the competencies of AIG Austin Agbonlahor to pioneer the activities of the newly created zone"
Chief Evans Tubonah made it clear that a symbiotic relationship between the Police and the Publishers in Bayelsa was necessary to fasttrack positive results in the area of peace and security.
He noted that the presence of the zonal office will send a strong signal to miscreants and deter would be criminals from carrying out their nefarious activities and called on the AIG to pay more attention to the communities in the hinterlands.
Responding, the Assistant Inspection General of Police in Charge of Zone 16, Austin Agbonlahor thanked the Publishers for the visit and described it, as apt and timely.
AIG Agbonlahor urged the Publishers as professionals to use their meduim to give positive reportage of the activities of the zone, stressing that if events are properly reported it will go a long way to reduce crisis and ensure the prevalence of peace.
He also called on the Publishers to use their meduim to draw the attention of well-meaning citizens on the challenge of flooding in the zonal headquarter in order to tackle the menace.
The Zonal AIG assurred that with the presence of the zonal headquarter in the state crime and criminality would be reduced drastically and called for support and cooperation from Bayelsans.
He said, "On the security situation, I want to assure you that the presence of zone 16 will surely improve the security situation no doubt, as our business here is to coordinate, and to also monitor and to also advise when we are supervising and to compliment the commands.
" So, when we see what is going wrong, we can sell an idea to them, we can also surpevise them , we can also monitor their activities. That is why, if you have any complain of anything they are not doing well, come to us .We will visit them to suggest on how best to do it, because that is part of our supervisory role and monitoring.
So I want to assure you that the security situation would be better in the zone," the AIG concluded.
