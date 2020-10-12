CHRISTIAN S SHOULD LOVE ONE ANOTHER-PASTOR EBI ALFRED

"GOD'S THOUGHTS FOR MANKIND NOT OF EVIL" during Sunday Service at the Church's Headquarters Ekenfa in the Bayelsa State capital, Yenagoa.
He explained that Pastor don't love themselves because of jealousy, they criticize and condemn themselves for no reason, emphasizing that it aught not to be so..
He referred to the book of Jeremiah:11 reads:
" For I know the thoughts I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace and not of evil to give you an expected end.'
He made it clear that whereas the thoughts of God are good the thoughts of the enemy are always evil for which mankind need to hold fast to God for their salvation, because God is more powerful than the enemy.
He therefore called on the Christians to love another to receive the blessings of the LORD Jesus!
