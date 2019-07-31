OPU NEMBE STANDS FOR POSITIVE PEACE, CALLS FOR PATRIOTISM

This was made known to the public by the Chaiman of the Chiefs Council, Chief S.D. Ben Koru while addressing a delegation of Pastors of Churches which paid a courtesy visit to the Chiefs in a meeting at the First Nembe Town Hall Saturday, 27th July 2019.
Chief Ben Koru said it was not correct for anybody to insinuate that some sons and daughters of the community who left for 'greener pastures' were drven out by the community and are on exile. Hear him:
"The Opu Nembe Bassambiri Council of Chiefs did not any day or anytime chase anybody or group out of the community or Kingdom on exile. Instead of that the community had rather continued to ring the bell of peace, of love of one another and of unity before and after the elections and to date"
"In our community, we need the political parties to join hands with us to build peace and development and not to scatter or destroy the people and land of Opu Nembe in the name of politicking..."
Earlier, the Opu Nembe Pastors Forum in a speech delivered by Pastor Johnbull Derock of All Saints Christ Church, said they came to appreciate the Chiefs Council for the efforts being made by them to bring total peace
The Pastors who observed that the OPU NEMBE BASSAMBIRI Community and Kingdom had been greatly misrepresented in many areas, noted with concern that most of the widespread allegations against the community were not true, and used the medium to call on the Chiefs Council to continue with their bold initiative on the project of peace and unity building, to which the Church body, according to the delegation, is working in partnership to achieve through prayers.
No comments:
Post a Comment