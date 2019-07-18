DR. OSAISAI OPENS GOVERNORSHIP CAMPAIGN OFFICE BY DEDICATION

|Engr. [Dr.] Franklin Osaisai
Though there are many aspirants on the list especially of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party [PDP], most of them identified by political observers as not independent, but mere surrogates sponsored by some unmentionables to swell the number of aspirants in that party to favor of someone at the end of the day.
In that long list of surrogates according to observers, some do not even know their Wards or Local Government Areas, while some them are seasonal aspirants with nothing to offer to better the state.
After careful consideration of the future of the state, one of Bayelsa's illustrious sons, Engr. [Dr.] Franklin Erepamo Osaisai, had joined the race to get the PDP flag so as to contest the governorship of the state.
Dr. Osaisai had to that intent opened a Governorship Campaign Office in the heart of the State Capital Yenagoa.
A God fearing Dr. Osaisai did not just opened the campaign office without consultation with his God, but went in humility to the House of God and prayed for divine direction before going for the opening with a dedication ceremony.
Addressing his supporters and invited guests at the historic occasion, the aspirant, Dr. Franklin Osaisai has this to say:
" This is our campaign, where we are going to carry out our campaign activities. I want to be the next governor of the state, few months ahead, the Governor Dickson shall be leaving office 14th February, 2020, and so there is vacancy. I picked up my nomination form last week, we were waiting to have the office dedicated...."
Dr. Osaisai said he did not just joined the race , but was burdened over a number of things for which he said he wants to save the state. Hear him:
"We have something to do to reduce the high level of poverty to checkmate crime.That is one of the things I shall do. Bayelsa state is in darkness and my mission is to illuminate the state. When the state is lightened up then the economy will pick up and people shall do their businesses and crimes associated with darkness shall be things of the past,..." he declared.
The governorship aspirant amongst other things stated:
"Hospitals should be built in all the eight Local Government Areas to provide affordable healthcare delivery services to promote longevity of lives, which is one of our priority targets. Roads to connect our rural communities.."
Dr. Osaisai who also has a vision to build road to connect Brass Local Government, used the medium to announce agriculture, transport, and security as key areas of his administration if elected.
The historic occasion which started with an opening prayer by Venerable I.A. Odibikuma, another man of God, Rev. Ndukwu Daniel .I. in his introductory speech stated as follows:
"We are gathered here for what you already know. Leadership comes from God, but some try to force their ways to hold offices. Some people in occasions like this would brand their products, but Osaisai did not brand his product any other place than the House of God, I have never seen such in politics...."
In his vote of thanks, Mr. Oyakeme Whiskey described Dr. Osaisai as a credible leader who need to be followed:
"I don't follow governorship aspirants any how, but only those whom I know, who love Bayelsa state. some of the aspirants do not even know their own communities, but this project is of God..." he concluded.
