BAYELSA GOVT. URGED TO UPGRADE RADIO BAYELSA

The Bayelsa State, Radio Station, Glory FM 97.1 engulfed in flames 2nd July, 2019 which took the people of the state and the Ijaw nation by surprise
That was not a palatable news that spread like a wild-wind in the state capital Yenagoa and it's environ.
And from medium to medium, the fire at Radio Bayelsa was the breaking news or headline news which caught the attention of concerned Bayelsans including me. When I got to the Radio House in ernest, and lucky for me the General Manager, Dr John Idumange was in the office, and with him was Veteran Journalist, Publisher and Author Nengi Owei Ilagha who's mission was the same with mine.
The Bayelsa State radio station, which is claimed as being the voice of the Ijaw nation may not be distant from the poorest radio station in Nigeria if not the poorest.
A radio station built by Military Administrator Omonyi Caleb Olubolade, a Navy Captain as a stop gap measure at the pioneering stage of governance in 1997 to the broadcast sector, which had continued to be so.
It is from the gate the poverty of the 22 year old radio station could bes no noticed from the flooded enviorment to the caravans being used as offices
The mabuilding housing the radio station was O.K for the state at that fledgling stage, but it is a show of shame now for our leaders to leave the radio station uncared for like an orphan.There is every need for the present administration to take necessary steps to build a befitting radio station for the state and for the Ijaw people across the world.
Taking a closer look to it , one may be tempted to say that Bayelsa ha what it takes to build a befitting edifice for radio broadcast.
