Saturday, 20 July 2019
14 NIGHTS OF DIVINE JUDGEMENT
These were the very words of the Founder/Vision Bearer of the New Divine Demonstrate Ministries NDDM Worldwide Kolo on the 30th of June 2019 during a Sunday Church Service graphically explained that for to set Israel free from Egyptian bondage God sent 10 plagues, and the 10th plague was that which broke the back bone of Egypt to let Israel go.
Rev. Justice went further to inform the congregation of the ways of the Lord saying:
" Before the LORD judges an enemy there must be petitions before Him. The LORD God Almighty does not judge without a complaint before Him, just like in the Courts of law, there is no case without a case file so we have to lay our complaints before the LORD to judge all our enemies"
"And the LORD said I have surely seen the affliction of my people which are in Egypt, and have heard their cry by reason of their taskmasters: for I know their sorrows:
"And I am come down to deliver them out of the hand of the Egyptians, and to bring them up out of that land unto a good land and a large, unto a land flowing with milk and honey...."
Rev. Justice who posited that God couldn't have judged Egypt if Israel did not cry out unto Him, urged the Church to cry unto the Lord to remember them of His promises unto them and the oppression of the enemies and judge them.
He said, the heart of Pharoah was strong against releasing Israel even at the 9th plague, but when the 10th plague which was for judgement came upon the land of Egypt,Pharoah and his nobles had no other option than to bow to the All Mighty Power of God.
Pastor Justice referred the Church to the book of Exodus 12:12 reads:
"For I will pass through the land of Egypt this night, and will smite all the firstborn in the land of Egypt, both man and beast:and against all the gods of Egypt. I will execute judgement, I am the LORD.
"The LORD is a man of war: LORD is his name."
He urged the Church not to casualise the program but to take advantage and dedicate time for it and to be ready for battle for their individual and family freedom. Pastor Justice who reminded the congregation stated that the war is not carnal but spiritual and referred to 2 Corinthians 4-5 reads:
"For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal but mighty through God pulling down strongholds) Casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ."
The NDDM Pastor (Prophet), Rev. Justice however stated that God had also directed that the 14 NIGHTS OF DIVINE JUDGEMENT program be not conducted unilaterally, but to invite other men of God to and minister. He quoted 1 Kings 19:15 reads:
And Jehu the son of Nimshi shall thou anoint to be King over Israel: and Elisha the son of Saphat of Abel-meholah shalt thou anoint prophet in thy room.
And it shall come to pass, that him that escapeth the sword of Hazael shall Jehu slay: and him that escapeth the sword of Jehu shall Elisha slay."..... ...
