BAYELSA BAGS OIL MINISTRY IN BUHARI, APC GOVT.

Chief Sylva, a former Governor and APC leader in the oil rich Bayelsa State was called out to stand before President Muhammadu Buhari to take the oath of office and of allegiance in a batch of five.
It was an exciting event to all Nigerians as ministerial appointees across the nation were called out in batches of five.
The high point of the great national event was the allocation of portfolios to the newly inaugurated deserving Miniters to serve in their various capacities.
Celebrating the historic occasion in Abuja the newly inaugurated Oil Minister of State, Chief Timipre Sylva expressed gratitude to God and to the president for his, appointment while declaring that he will not disappoint Bayelsa State, the Niger Delta, the South/South and indeed the Nigerian nation in the performance of his official duties.
Chief Sylva, in his words of appreciation to the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari has this to say:
"... If you don't go close to someone you cannot know how that person is. I have been close to Muhammadu Buhari worked with him and I know him as a passionate leader who loves and cares for the poor, that is why anyone who takes money out of the treasury that belongs to the poor masses he must come after you.."
Chief Sylva said.
He thanked his wife, Alayingi Sylva, his political supporters who stood by him at all times, and all Nigerians who graced the epoch making occasion.
Earlier, the leader of the Organizers, Samuel Ogbuku in his welcome speech spoke of Chief Sylva as a man of honor, a man of integrity who had served meritoriously in high positions even as former Governor of Bayelsa State, Ogbuku expressed the hope that Sylva will do well as Oil Minister of State.
Also speaking, the Honorable Member Representing the Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency, at the National Assembly, Hon. Israel Sunny Goli in his speech congratulated Chief Sylva for being a good leader all the while and wished him well in his new assignment.
Chief Degi-Eremienyo popularly called the Golden Senator by his admirers who went back memory lane stated that oil was first found in commercial quantity, explored and exploited in Oloibiri, Ogbia in Bayelsa State, positing that therefore anyone from oil bearing, oil producing areas to this position is considered a move in the right direction, by any administration.
He therefore commended President Buhari as a visionary leader, while describing Sylva's appointment as putting a round peg in a round hole.
No comments:
Post a Comment