Wednesday, 19 June 2019

PROPHET JEREMIAH DELIVERS A MAN WITH CALABAS OF SNAKE- By Daniel Pau

Tension mounted in the Church Sunday at the Christ Mercy Land Deliverance Ministries Warri Southern Nigeria, when a man walked into the Church, leaving his calabas outside with a motive to engage the man of God in a Spiritual battle of the 'titans'
But to his surprise, the man of God Jeremiah had located him and his intention with the calabas, which he was commanded to bring from his sack bag.
The man was delivered and anointed with a big bottle of a anointing oil, and his garment changed by the Prophet, who also gave him N200,000 for transport to It was all celebration after the man was delivered.
