AGRISABA KING EXPRESSES HOPE FOR RAPID DEV. IN NEMBE IBE/ MINI COMMUNITIES By Our Correspondent

King Walter Samuel stated this while exchanging views with the Publisher/Editor-In-Chief of the Golden Pen newspaper, Chief Otonye Evans Tubonah on phone.
He described as a welcome development that his community, Agrisaba hosted a scheduled meeting of the Nembe Ibe/Mini Council of Chiefs attended by over one hundred Chiefs just recently.
The Agrisaba Monarch used the medium to acknowledge and appreciate the leadership role played by the Opu Nembe Council of Chiefs and urged them to maintain the tempo, to galvanize the Chiefs and people of Okoroba and Agrisaba and satellite communities in the area to work in peace and unity for development. He used the medium to highlight the development vision of his administration in Agrisaba.
King Walter Samuel said, the Agrisaba community has started the construction of a one kilometre road, which according to him has reached 30% completion, while a six flats teachers quatres is to be built to accommodate primary school teachers posted to the community, to which end, he went on to to say that thousands of blocks are already moulded in readiness for the project.
King Agri also spoke briefly of the development vision of his community in these words:
"My vision as the king of Agrisaba is to ensure that there is development in the land. It is also my desire that the life of the people, I mean the welfare of the people improves; through employment, through agriculture, fisheries, trade and industry and sports etc..."
"I, and my Chiefs Council and indeed the entire community share the same vision that Agrisaba's development is a collective responsibility, and we are working together." he further stated.
Talking about the administrative success of the king, a prominent son of the soil, Jean Agreen has this to say:
"King Walter is kind, sagacious, accommodating and pushes for the welfare of Agrisaba like no other king has done. Agrisaba community is getting more organized with extraordinary solidity and stability"
