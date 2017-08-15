WARNING AGAINST LEADERS OF BAYELSA -By Evans Tubonah

|Jesus Christ of Nazareth
King of Kings and Lord of Lords
The state was given by God to the Ijaw people through that great Military leader and Saint, General Abacha, who created two Local Governments and added existing six to make her a eight Local Government State.
Bayelsa is a state God has a purpose for creating, a purpose to do His will and He will never tolerate impunity or wickedness by anybody especially, leaders in the state no matter how highly placed., because He looks at the state 'as the Benjamin of Nigeria.", which is dear to Himself.
That was why he called Navy Captain Philip Ayeni, the Ist Military Administrator to order immediately when he derailed, with the consequences of his inability to continue in office.
The 2nd Military Administrator Navy Captain, Omoniyi Caleb Olubolade who came, and started well though, also derailed and was booted out of office suddenly, which made a way for Lt. Col. Paul Edor Obi a Soldier to take the mantle of loeadership and ushered in Democratic rule in 1999 with Chief D.S.P Alamieyeseigha as the 1st elected, indigenous Governor of the state.
Chief Alamieyeseigha started very well, but as time went on, things changed dramatically which led to the sad history of the sack of Odi by the military during the presidency of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and later impeached on charges of corruption, imprisoned and later pardoned by president Goodluck Jonathan
Chief Timipre Sylva came in as governor, faced battle upon battle from inception to the day of his unceremonious ousting. He was drilled through the courtsby the EFCC but was vindicated.
Now, we have Hon. Seriake Dickson as the governor of Bayelsa, who had good intentions and started well, but right now the hand writing of God that has been keeping on writing on the wall:
'MENE. MENE. TEKEL.UPHARSIN.", has come again.
It is a call on the Shepherds (Leaders) of Israel (Bayelsa) to repent of their ways according to the word of God coming from the book of Ezekiel 34:2-10
God's anger is kindled against the Shepherds of Israel(Leaders) of Bayelsa State for taking care of themselves, feeding themselves fat, and leaving the flock (the citizens) without food, themselves wearing expensive apparel and living in splendour, while leaving the people naked and poor. While they themselves continue to pay high medical bills to secure their health and of their families , they leave the people they govern to live without medical attention, to suffer sicknesses and diseases to death and members of their families to death.
First, the Lord advised the Bayesian leaders saying,
"Masters, give unto your servants that which is just and equal; knowing that ye also have a Master in heaven." Colossians 4:1, but they don't care to listen. Then Word of God came stronger saying, "...Thou shall not muzzle the ox that treadeth out the corn. And. The laborer is worthy of his reward." Ist Timothy 5:18 but the Shepherds, leaders of Bayelsa say No! they will not pay workers of their wages.
And God has warned the leaders saying:
"Thou shalt not defraud thy neighbour, neither rob him: the wages of him that is hired shall not abide with thee all night until the morning." Leviticus 19:13, and the Lord underlined it saying:
"At his day thou shalt give him his hire, neither shall the sun go down upon it: lest he cry against thee unto the Lord, and it be sin unto thee" Deuteronomy 24:15,
the leaders of Bayelsa say, I will not pay the workers, I will not pay the pensioners, I will not pay the liabilities I inherited.
When the Lord in His anger declared:
"Woe unto him that buildeth his house in unrighteuosness, and his chambers by wrong: that useth his neighbour's service without wages, and given him not for his work." Jeremiah 22:13
Even as the Lord pronounced a curse against it, the leaders in Bayelsa State continue to give appointments without pay, giving contracts without pay etc.
The Lord who hate frauds and oppression has declared again in his anger saying:
"Behold, the hire of the labourers who have reaped down your fields, which is of you kept back by fraud, crieth and the cries of them which have reaped are entered into the ears of the Lord of Sabaoth. James 5:4
And all that the leaders of Bayelsa have done with money go contrary to the ways of the Lord, because God's priority is that the 'Shepherds' (Leaders) of Bayelsa should take good care of the 'flock' (the people), feed them clothe them well, before taking care of themselves, but they had gone their own way hence the handwriting on the wall.
