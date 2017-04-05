PHOTO COMMEMORATING KING IWOWARI'S BURIAL

|,
|From Right
King I.C Awululu and Chief O.G. Evan
King I.C. Awulu, the Ibenyanaowei of Oluasiri clan and Chief O.G. Evans Tubonah, Publisher of the Golden Pen Newspaper and member of Publicity Committee at the occasion took this photo to commemorate the historic event.
The Publisher who expressed appreciation to the role played by King Awululu, the Chairman and the entire members of the then Nembe Bassambiri Council of Chiefs, now, Opu Nembe Council of Chiefs, the deputy Chiefs, the Council of Elders, the Men, the Women and the Youth Federation for the roles they all played to the succcess of the burial occasion which attracted people from different parts of the world, Chief Tubonah said was highly commendable.
