Monday, 10 April 2017
NCDMB CHARGERS PUBLISHERS TO BE PROACTIVE IN MEDIA PROFESSION
Addressing members of the Bayelsa State Independent Newspaper Publishers Association (BIPA) who paid a courtesy visit on the Executive Secretary in the Conference Hall of the Board, Engr. G.O. Ginah who represented the Executive Secretary stated that it was indeed good to hear of the existence of the publishers body but expressed the view that the publishers body needed to be proactive by way of putting forward the information vision they had so as to attract support and partnership from government and well meaning organizations, especially in the oil sector.
Engineer Ginah PhD used the medium to highlight some of the achievements and ongoing projects embarked upon by the (NCDMB), which include Youth Development, and stated the National Content Development Management Board Secretariat will soon be built, a high towering edifice with helipad, in the Bayelsa State capital Yenagoa.
He charged the Publishers to redouble their efforts to ensure that they take their rightful position in the scheme of things in line with the federal government vision for establishing the Board, by doing the needful to move in their noble profession.
Earlier, the Chairman of the Bayelsa Independent Publishers Association (BIPA), Elder Union Oyadongha Congratulated the Executive Secretary, Engr. Simbi Wabote on his well deserved appointment and commended the management of (NCDMB) making giant strides under his able and visionary leadership.
Oyadongha used the platform to inform the officials of the Association's desire to have a strong partnership with the BOARD with a view to giving effective publicity and documentation of activities, programs and policies of the Board .
