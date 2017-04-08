ALAZIA TONBRA COMMENDS DICKSON OVER PROMOTION OF IJAW CULTURE

|Alazia Tonbra
Whereas some offices visited by Golden Pen in some Ministries in the state secretariat complex, in the Bayelsa State capital, Yenagoa, no longer remembered whether there was such a directive by the governor or not.
But when our crew visited the State Senior Secondary Schools Board at the Secretariat annex 4, this beautiful woman, who gave her name, simply as Alazia Tonbra was caught by our camera in the precinct of the complex.
In a brief interview with this medium, Alazia has this to say:
"All I have to say is to thank the governor, for coming out with such a good idea of promoting our traditional culture. The measure had largely encouraged me to put on the traditional attire every Friday as he directed, and every man and every woman need to do so."
Tonbra who said before the governor's directive, she had no interest in dressing traditional, but today, wherever she appeared with native dress, she feels great, because as she puts it, 'It added more value as a mother to her life and called on her fellow women in the civil service not to shy away from it.
As a mother of four children, Alazia Tonbra used the medium call on parents to teach their children noting that her children have started liking the idea of going cultural, anticipating that they would get used to the trend by practicing it.
