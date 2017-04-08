NEMBE CONSTITUENCY 1 LAWMAKER TOPS IN JAMB REGISTRATIONHo

|Hon. Ebi Ben Lolo
To this end, according to his political aide, Mr.Kenneth Isele who also functions as his co- ordinator in Education matters published in his facebook account that, Ben Ololo had sponsored JAMB registration of over 200 students in his own Constituency.
Mr. Isele further stated that, taking advantage of the kind gesture of the lawmaker's magnanimity, more students looking for support have thronged around his boss for consideration, positing that the figure may rise accordingly!
