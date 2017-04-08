Saturday, 8 April 2017

NEMBE CONSTITUENCY 1 LAWMAKER TOPS IN JAMB REGISTRATIONHo

Hon. Ebi Ben Lolo
The young, vibrant and focused lawmaker representing the Nembe 1 Constituency in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon. Ebi Ben Ololo has been receiving commendations following his commitment to educational advancement in his constituency.
To this end, according to his political aide, Mr.Kenneth  Isele who also functions as his co- ordinator in Education matters published in his facebook account that, Ben Ololo had sponsored JAMB registration of over 200 students in his own Constituency.
Mr. Isele further stated that, taking advantage of the kind gesture of  the lawmaker's magnanimity, more students looking for support have thronged around his boss for consideration, positing that the figure may rise accordingly!
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)