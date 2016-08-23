Tuesday, 23 August 2016
SUSPECTED KILLERS OF THREE SOLDIERS AT NEMBE CHECKPOINT ARRESTED
The dastardly act was said to had been committed on the 8th, about 10.a.m, when the hoodlums came through the watet way to the military checkpoint at Tombi in Nembe OgbolomabirI wearing white, clothes to deceive the soldiers who took them for mourners coming home for burial.
Eye witnesses attested to the fact that when the unsuspecting soldiers had signaled them to pass, then they took their guns and began to shoot and after killing three soldiers and wounded others by stray bullets. They escaped with the military boat and weapons to their hideouts in Olugbobiri in Southern Jaw area of same state, Bayelsa. The Nigerian military due to high level of intelligence knew that the attack must have been planned and executed by
It would be recalled that, a similar attack on the military suspected to had been masterminded by enemies of Nembe from outside took place in the same Nembe Ogbolomabiri where 5 soldiers and a police were reportedly killed, around 11pm August 7th 2015. After that ugly first incident, went ahead on the 6th of April this year, before this August 8th incident, that another attack on the military was carried out by suspected pirates who killed two soldiers and kidnapped a white Engr. of Setraco Nigeria Limited working on the Ogbia/Nembe Road project. Nembe people in their separate views condemned the killing of the innocent soldiers whose stay in the communities was most desired and welcomed. Community sources commended the army for fishing out the perpetrators of what they described as criminal murder on time, and wished the army more success in their bid to destroy every militant camp in the area and to bring safety and security in our water ways. It was reported that the water ways were threatened by the same militants who kidnap people for ransom, operated as sea pirates etc. And that had kept travelers in check in the waterways, while fishing folks especially women, afraid of rape and kidnap, no longer go ashore not minding the economic challenges of being idle.
Nigeria is a nation ruled by law and the life of every Nigerian is precious in the eyes of the law, and so precious is the life of the security forces of our dear nation that doing any harm to them is harm to the nation The killing of the three soldiers was an act of wickedness.ReplyDelete
