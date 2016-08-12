KILLING OF THREE SOLDIERS, NEMBE URGED TO PARTNER MILITARY TO FISH OUT CULPRITS

|General Gabriel Olanisakin
The Bayelsa State governor, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson who condemned the attack in very strong terms while addressing the people of Nembe Ogbolomabiri at the King Koko square stated that: 'the killing of the innocent soldiers was senseless, barbaric and not in the best interest of the state, especially the peace loving people of Nembe...." The deputy governor of the state, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah [Rtd] who represented the governor visited the scene of the attack, where he consoled the Army and called on the communities and the youths to work hand in hand with the military to fish out the perpetrators. In a related development the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress[APC] in the state, Chief Timipre Sylva who described the killers of the three soldiers as enemies of humanity, who spoke through his media aide, Douifie Buokoribo has this to say:- The killing of the soldiers is a grievous crime that cannot be excused on any ground. It is a legal and cultural abomination which goes against everything the people of Nembe and neighbouring communities believed in." He also called on the people of Nembe to co-operate with the military to nab the culprits, for justice to take its course.
It would be recalled that the Commander of Operation, Delta Safe, Rear Admiral J.O. Okojie had assured of tracking down the perpetrators of the wicked act and to make them account for their evil deeds. That notwithstanding, those afraid of reprisal attacks in Nembe Ogbolomabiri and Nembe Bassambiri have been trooping out in their numbers to neighbouring communities for their security, and being allegedly rejected by some communities. The people of Nembe who live peacefully with the soldiers now late, as fellow Nigerians, whose death is not a loss only to their immediate families; but also to them and to the good people of the entire nation, would partner the military in their operations to fish out the culprits.
According to an eyewitness account, on that fateful Monday morning, some persons who wore white clothes came from the Isikara side to the Tombi jetty in Ogbolomabiri at the army stop and check point, and on reaching there, the army on duty observed the incoming boat slowed down as usual raising up their hands and as the boat came closer the soldiers suspecting no evil, asked them to put down their hands. Our source added that it was at point the militants as they were putting down their hands took up their guns and opened fire on the soldiers killing three of them and carted away guns and ammunitions. Our source who lamented repeated attack of the those assigned to secure the area described the incident as unfortunate and dangerous. It is on record that similar attacks had taken place in the same Nembe community in August 7th 2015 about 11pm when four soldiers and one policeman were reportedly killed by gunmen and on the 6th of April 2016 it was reported that gun men came from the river and killed two soldiers attached to the JTF Operation Pulo Shield and abducted an expatriate with Setraco Construction Company along the Ogbia Nembe road, our source went on, emphasizing that these attacks were masterminded and have nothing to do with the Nembe people because the Nembe ethnic nationality needed the presence of the military, and every other law enforcement agencies in Nembe communities.
