PROPHET JEREMIAH WARNS AGAINST FRAUDSTERS

|Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin
The Prophet said, it was an error that some people coming from different parts of the world to Mercy Land were reportedly defrauded through Facebook transactions, by fraudsters using the name of his Ministries and the Prophet's pictures, which according to him, ought not to have happened because his Ministry does not have financial dealings through the internet and called on the congregation and viewers all over the world to stop forthwith patronizing the fraudsters. He stated as follows:
"Don't pay money to anybody through internet connections,...Mercy Land Deliverance Ministries don't do business thorough Facebook, and note also that the anointing is given free by our father, Jesus and we are commanded to also freely give.
Therefore if someone somewhere or anyone amongst my sons or daughters ask you money before he or she will deliver you, don't waste time, just run away." , he emphasized.
The televangelist, Prophet Jeremiah who announced of holding two services in the morning service ministered to many, saying; if only they will dance with him like King David did, they will receive answers to all their problems.
And according to the words of the Prophet, there were testimonies after they had celebrated God through songs and dances, led by the Prophet.
