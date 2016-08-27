Saturday, 27 August 2016
CMDM PROPHET.TEACHES ON PROSPERITY
He stated this while speaking on the topic of prosperity to a great congregation in the main auditorium of the Church in Mercy City, Warri, Delta State, Nigeria.
The man of God said, prosperity is the destination of the true believer, who must come to the full knowledge of the fact that, it is God's will to bless those who serve him.
He spoke extensively on the prosperity secret of giving to God in tithes and offerings, sowing of seeds etc, to attract God's love and attention for prosperity.
The man of God, flashing back on the earlier stage of his life when he had not enough money to cater for his family and was indebted to some persons.
He explained that, though working, his salary was not enough to take care of his family needs hence, his wife who was at home had to borrow or buy on credit for survival.
Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin told the congregation that one month he did not send feeding money to his wife because he sowed a seed with the money, but told her that he never received the salary for that month. Contrary to his expectation, he said, God didn't surprise him as he expected because no money came to him.
He went further to state that, another day when he went to Church there was a call to sow another seed, but he revolted in his mind not to sow any seed, in view of the fact that what he sowed earlier had yielded no results. But according to him, a voice said to him to sow and he thought it was someone talking to him, but when he looked around to see who was directing him, he saw no one, for a second time he heard clearly the same voice commanding him to sow #10, 000, which he obeyed and sowed.
But something happened, shortly after sowing that seed, he was led to pray for a great man that was sick, a rich and influencial man and that the man was miraculously healed the following day.
Prophet Jeremiah stated that the man who apprecited him, believing that he was healed by his prayers gave both valuable gifts and cash gifts to him, upto the tunes of millions of naira. Attributing his story of success and breakthrough to his obedience to the voice of God to sow the seed which he said made the Lord to honour his prayers that effected the healing of the man, who changed his life's story, emphasizing, sowing, giving, sacrificing, tithing and offerings as the surest ways to prosperity.
