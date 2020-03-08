N2.9 BILLION LOAN FOR CARS A BRUTAL ATTACK ON THE BAYELSA ECONOMY

In Bayelsa State, so many things had
Senator Douye Diri
Governor of Bayelsa State
Taking loans by any Government is not unconstitutional, but loans were expected to be sourced for and only approved by parliaments if such loans were to service the needs of the people of the State, and not at all for self enrichment of the Governor and his Deputy or cronies.
The whooping amount of N2.9bn bank loan said to have been collected by the less than a twenty days old administration of Senator Douye Diri and Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo as Governor and Deputy Governor respectively just to buy what they called:
Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere
Speaker Bayelsa House of Assembly
It is also unpalatable because Bayelsa State at this point is seriously bleeding financially, and least expected that a succeeding government which inherited a paltry sum of N65,000.00 from the Seriake Dickson administration as widely reported would take a dive of such fabulous amount of money to service personal needs to say the least, is highly unpatriotic.
The very first allocation that came from the federation accounts into the treasury of the State, diverted or priotised to buying personal cars is like deliberately stifling or brutalizing the already sick ecnomy of the fledgling state to death.
The worry of the ordinary Bayelsan is the fact that the State House of Assembly had never at anytime stepped down such bank loans collection offers from the Executive Arm to inform the grassroots or consult inform their constituencies before giving approvals.
The few days old House of Assembly with Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere as Speaker was not different to his predecessors behavior to collect loans from banks.
This is too dangerous for a fledgling State like Bayelsa which though very rich in mineral resources, in the oil and gas dominated national economy is top in the list of poorest and most underdeveloped states in Nigeria.
Tongues are wagging, questions are being asked, what happened to the official cars bought in the same manner with loans collected from banks approved by the State Assembly in the days of Kombowei Benson as Speaker, where are all those cars, were they taken away for private use by the immediate past government?
Otonye Evans Tubonah
The Golden Pen Publisher
If Douye Diri and Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo leaves Government House as Governor and Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State respectively, they will go with these billions of naira cars for a successor Government to take loans through the Assembly to buy their choice billion naira cars?
Is that the way forward or the way to Prosperity for Bayelsa State?
