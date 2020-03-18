Wednesday, 18 March 2020

LAWMAKER CALLS ON BELEMAOIL TO BE FAIR TO ALL HOST COMMUNITIES

The Honorable Member
Representing Nembe Constituency 3 at the Bayelsa State Assembly, Hon.(Chief) Douglas Sampson Awudulu has called on the Management of Belemaoil Producing Limited to deal fairly with all stakeholders and host Communities in Bayelsa and Rivers States.
Hon. (Chief) Douglas S. Awudulu
This is contained in a letter written by the Lawmaker capped:
"RE-REQUEST FOR AN AUDIENCE FOR THE NON INCLUSION/RECOGNITION OF OLUASIRI COMMUNITIES AND NEMBE BASSAMBIRI AS COMMUNITIES TO OML25 (BELEMA, BELEMA-NORTH, ROBERTKIRI, EKULAMA 1 AND 2)
In the body of the letter dated March 3rd 2020, the Parliamentarian wrote as follows:
"I write to notify you about series of letters/petitions written to me by the people of Nembe Bassambiri and Oluasiri Communities as regards... the above subject matter being their representative in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly."
The letter talks about fair hearing to both parties: Belemaoil Producing Limited and her host communities.
The Lawmaker reminded the company of the recommendation of the Presidential Committee on the verification of disputed Oil wells in December 2000, posited that:
"Based on the said report the Revenue Mobilization And Fiscal Commission advised the Accountant General of the Federation to attribute all oil revenue arising from the Soku (Oluasiri) Oil Fields to Bayelsa State with effect from July, 2004.
Tein Teinbo Seleyefubara Jack Rich
Founder/President
Belemaoil Producing Limited 
"The Committee also recommended that the proceeds from the Oil Field of OML25 Belema Belema-North Robertkiri Ekulama1 and Ekulama 2 should be shared 50-50, between the two states, (Bayelsa and Rivers States) until the resolution of the boundary dispute."
Hon. (Chief) Awudulu remarked, it was worrisome to hear about non-compliance to this directive by both Belemaoil and SPDC reads:
".. despite these recommendations your company and SPDC... refused or neglected ommunities in Oluasiri and Nembe Bassambiri as host communities in respect to the above Oil Fields but only deals with the communities in Rivers State as host communities."
The awareness that made them to be worrisome is that the company set aside N1.5 billion to be paid to stakeholders' communities for the execution of community projects in Rivers State without any corresponding amount paid to the host communities in Bayelsa State."
The letter also stated that the host communities of Bayelsa:
"...are worried that your company has executed a Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMOU) with stakeholders communities in Rivers State with the exclusion of communities in Oluasiri... and Nembe Bassambiri of Bayelsa State."
The Parliamentarian stated that the letter was in line with section 36 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, being their representative in the state House of Assembly and Chairman House Committee on Legislative Compliance whose duty it is to hear from both parties under the principles of equity and fair hearing before to invite parties to the floors of the State House of Assembly for clarification of issues if need be.
Hon. (Chief) Sampson Awudulu  craved the indulgence of the Management of Belemaoil
Producing Limited to have audience with him who represents, Mini, Ikensi and Oluasiri and his colleague who represents Nembe Constituency 2 , which comprises Nembe-Bassambiri and her satellite communities to resolve the above stated issues amicably.

