LAWMAKER CALLS ON BELEMAOIL TO BE FAIR TO ALL HOST COMMUNITIES

"RE-REQUEST FOR AN AUDIENCE FOR THE NON INCLUSION/RECOGNITION OF OLUASIRI COMMUNITIES AND NEMBE BASSAMBIRI AS COMMUNITIES TO OML25 (BELEMA, BELEMA-NORTH, ROBERTKIRI, EKULAMA 1 AND 2)
In the body of the letter dated March 3rd 2020, the Parliamentarian wrote as follows:
"I write to notify you about series of letters/petitions written to me by the people of Nembe Bassambiri and Oluasiri Communities as regards... the above subject matter being their representative in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly."
The letter talks about fair hearing to both parties: Belemaoil Producing Limited and her host communities.
The Lawmaker reminded the company of the recommendation of the Presidential Committee on the verification of disputed Oil wells in December 2000, posited that:
"Based on the said report the Revenue Mobilization And Fiscal Commission advised the Accountant General of the Federation to attribute all oil revenue arising from the Soku (Oluasiri) Oil Fields to Bayelsa State with effect from July, 2004.
Hon. (Chief) Awudulu remarked, it was worrisome to hear about non-compliance to this directive by both Belemaoil and SPDC reads:
".. despite these recommendations your company and SPDC... refused or neglected ommunities in Oluasiri and Nembe Bassambiri as host communities in respect to the above Oil Fields but only deals with the communities in Rivers State as host communities."
The awareness that made them to be worrisome is that the company set aside N1.5 billion to be paid to stakeholders' communities for the execution of community projects in Rivers State without any corresponding amount paid to the host communities in Bayelsa State."
The letter also stated that the host communities of Bayelsa:
"...are worried that your company has executed a Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMOU) with stakeholders communities in Rivers State with the exclusion of communities in Oluasiri... and Nembe Bassambiri of Bayelsa State."
The Parliamentarian stated that the letter was in line with section 36 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, being their representative in the state House of Assembly and Chairman House Committee on Legislative Compliance whose duty it is to hear from both parties under the principles of equity and fair hearing before to invite parties to the floors of the State House of Assembly for clarification of issues if need be.
The letter may bring peace and understanding between the oil company and the host Communities.