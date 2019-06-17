CHIEF TEIBINYO TELLS ORIGIN OF EKINE SEKIAPU OF NEMBE

|Chief D.E.Amadi-Teibinyo
The Opusian (President) of the Ekine Sekiapu of Opu Nembe Bassambiri Chief D.E Amadi-Teibinyo had narrated the origin of the Ekine Sekiapu of Opu Nembe Bassambiri. Chief Amadi-Teibinyo who celebrated one year in office as leader of the highly respected Cultural Organization.
The Sekiapu according to him came from Kula, and gave a telegraphic account of it, in a chat with Golden Pen Newspaper in Opu Nembe.
Hear him:
"The Sekiapu is a Socio/Cultural Organization which came from Kula, through 'Meinyai Orugbani' (Mein's Son Orugbani), a Prince who's mother is called, Kulukuluba lived in Kula and he went to see her"
Chief Amadi-Teibinyo narrated that it was the mother of the Prince that told the interesting story we are going to hear. When Orugbani arrived Kula he saw flamboyant decorations all over the town and an arena set for a program and Orugbani asked his mother about it and she told the story herself saying: the
" One day I went on a fishing trip into the creeks, and suddenly I started hearing drum beats from the swamp. I didn't know what was happening, I was afraid and quietly tied my canoe, went down and hid myself behind a ticket of mangrove trees. The drum beats sounded louder and I searched around with my fearful eyes and saw an altar of masquarades and a man.in kingly regalia seated on a golden chair who's name is 'Owuede' ( Head of Masquarades)
"While I was watching, I saw the performance of all the masquerades taking their turns in performance. For instance the Angalayai which is like the monkey performed and at the end of it removed it's head before Owuede at the altar and stepped aside. The Crocodile came out took it's turn performed, and also removed it's head and put it upon the altar before Owuede. So, they all performed one after the other unto the last, and they all did like wise, pulled out their heads and laid upon the altar before Owuede.," Kulukuluba told Orugbani, her dear son of how fearful she was, and went further developments as follows:
"When they had, finished performing, Owuede called me by my name Kulukuluba to come out from where I was hiding thinking that they didn't see me. He said to me, you think we don't see you. We.are seeing you you, we decided to play for you to see,so that you will take these masquerades to the world to make us popular in the world ."
So, Owuede handed over all the masquerades to her, Kulukuluba went on as follows:
"I asked him how am I going to carry all these masquerades to my canoe? He then asked me to turn my face to the left and as soon as U did all the masquerades were already in the canoe"
By that time the entire Kula community was worried over my wellbeing for haven stayed many hours in the creeks, consequent upon which search parties went looking for me, while I was returning joyously with this song,."
The Opusian, Chief Amadi-Teibinyo said she inspired to sing and he himself sang the song Kulukuluba was singing as she was returning home after spending a day and night with Owuede and the masquerades thus:
"Kulukuluba Owuede na suobo yob-e
Obo adu-e Kula, obo adu-e obo adu-e obo adu-e-e"
(Kulukuluba is coming in with all the masquerades, come and receive her Kula, come and receive her, come and receive her come and receive her.)
So, she arrived and told the King and the nobles her experience and the .message to handover the masquerades to the community and for that purpose Kula decorated for the handover ceremony Kulukuluba broke the news to her son Orugbani.
After the ceremony, Orugbani also pleaded with the Kula through his to have the masquerades and it was granted, And Orugbani took masquerades to Bassambiri Nembe, now Opu Nembe in
