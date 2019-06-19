SANCTIFICATION OF OPU NEMBE, BY BCS A WELCOME DEV. CHIEF KORU

He stated this while exchanging views with Golden Pen Newspaper shortly after open air Church service by the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star held at the King Ogbodo square in Opu Nembe.
Chief Ben Koru expressed appreciation to the commitment showed to the land and people of the kingdom by the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star during the most trying period of the life of the community for reaching out when were crying for divine intervention for Peace, Security and Prosperity."
Before the commencement of the program a Church deligation from the Sole Spiritual Leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu paid a courtesy call on the Chiefs Council, Chief Ben-Koru in his country home in Opu Nembe Bassambiri.
They include:
*Christ Apostle Ipalibo Duke
*Christ Apostle Emmanuel Kalu
*D.V. Chimeze Asoluka
*C A Mmabum
"D.V Esther
*C.A Emmanuel Onye and others.
The Chiefs Council Chaiman reiterated the need for co-operation between the Church and the society, emphasized that thesanctification of the community and committing the land to the hand of God while feasting were steps in the right direction.
Addressing the people, Christ Apostle Emmanuel Kalu told the Opu Nembe Bassambiri populace that there had been so much bloodshed and killings in the land and the cries of the dead and the bereaved have reached the throne of God and the Lord had personally come down to deliver the land and from violence, untimely deaths, evil practices etc.
Christ Apostle Kalu announced what Brotherhood stands for in these words:
"And he said unto them go ye into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature."
He said they came in the name of His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu, God personafied to preach to the land and the people of Opu Nembe at home and in the Diaspora that enough was enough of violence, killings, d nurse, cultism making it clear that no matter what level of Christianity no one makes beaven by simply saying, 'I believe in Jesus!, without following the ways of Jesus Christ, which the preacher likened to the ways of Olumba.
To be in Christ Jesus, he said you must be born again, you must change from evil to good, because wickedness does save.
