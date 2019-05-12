Sunday, 12 May 2019
AS LAW ABIDING COMMUNITY , WE NEED PEACE IN OPU NEMBE BASSAMBIRI, SAYS CHIEF BEN KORU - By Evans Tubonahh
These were the words of the Chairman of the Opu Nembe Bassambiri Council of Chiefs, Chief Senanyo Daniel Ben Koru during an interview with this medium in the Bayelsa State capital, Yenagoa.
He explained that societies prosper more in peaceful environments than lawless and crisis ridden societies.
He reminded the people, that the presidential and National Assembly elections have come and gone; while the Local Government and Governorship elections in Bayelsa State are around the corner, pointing out that the Opu Nembe Bassambiri Council of Chiefs will not repeat the ugly past and will not condone any form of lawlessness and indiscipline which are counter productive to the smooth running and overall development of the people and the Kingdom.
Chief Ben Koru made it clear that the national and state's policies of peace and security are the fundamental objectives that the Opu Nembe Council of Chiefs will continue to vigorously pursue in partnership with both the national and state authorities. It would be recalled that the Nigerian government had over the years frowned against criminal activities and had made laws to curtail the excesses against perpetrators such as the:
"Violence Against Persons [Prohibition] Act, 2015
2.Inflicting physical injury on another
[1] A person who willfully causes or inflicts physical injury on another by means of any weapon substances or object, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment... or a fine..."
"Section 398 Criminal Code 1899 reads:
"A person who steals anything capable of being stolen is guilty of a crime, and is liable, if no other punishment is provided to imprisonment for 5 years."
Chief Ben Koru therefore called on every Opu Nembe Bassambiri citizen to shun violence and every unwholesome activities that may portray the community, the state, and nation in bad light, and or lead culprits to regrettable ends. Opu Nembe Bassambiri needs peace and security as panacea for our development, he concluded.
