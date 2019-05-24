- The Case between the Opu NembeBassambiri Oil bearing Community and Oil Prospecting and Exploiting Company Aiteo in the Federal High Court of Nigeria in the Yenagoa Judicial Division did not proceed, on their scheduled date of 16th May 2019.
- Suit NO: FHC/NG/CS/62/2015 was filed by the Community in 2015 in respect of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 29
- The two parties Opu Nembe Bassambiri and Aiteo had met in Court a number of times with a view to sortng out their differences as partners in progress before the law without violence. The matter was adjourned to the 24th of June.
- The Chairman of the Chiefs Council, Chief S.D Ben Koru and other Chiefs and members of the Opu Nembe Bassambiri Kingdom were in attendance.
- The lead Counsel to the Plaintiffs/Respondents, Barrister Iniruo Wills had a brief interaction with the media.
Friday, 24 May 2019
LATEST ON OPU NEMBE BASSAMBIRI AND AITEO
