GOV. DICKSON FROWNS AT STATE ASSEMBLY OVER SELF ENRICHMENT PENSION BILL By Evans Tubonah

|Hon. Seriake Dickson, Governor of Bayelsa State
What they titled: "FORMER BAYELSA LEGISLATORS PENSION BILL" was passed by the Hon. Kombowei Benson led State Parliament which if the Governor signed to law, was going to serve as a conduit pipe to siphon the resources of the state to the private pockets of former Assemble members, whoever served at the Assembly as Lawmakers for whatever period they served were to collect a whopping pension, amounting to millions of Naira monthly, and billions of Naira as long as they live. The bill was however identified as obnoxious, a display of selfishness by the legislators who because of their laziness don't want to work but want to turn the coffers of Bayelsa State to their own private company from where they will feed fat for life.
In the ill-fated bill, the Lawmakers wanted a monthly pay to every former Speaker and every other Speaker whoever pass through the Bayelsa State Assembly the sum of N500,000.00 {Five Hundred Thousand Naira], every deputy Speaker, past, present and future to receive N200,000.00 [Two Hundred Thousand Naira] each and N100,000.00 [One Hundred Thousand Naira] each for every Assembly member of Bayelsa past, present and future.
|Mr. Kombowei Benson
Hon. Speaker Bayelsa State House Of Assembly
Bayelsans raised alarm over the issue from every medium available to make their disapproval known to the State Government, the lawmakers and to the entire people of the State and the world. When the bill traveled to the Office of Governor Seriake Dickson and to his table for assent, then came the news that the bill was rejected.
It was expected that Governor Seriake Dickson who had been fighting battles against corruption in the Civil service by embarking on series of verification exercises,will not give his assent to such a useless bill.
Bayelsans are very happy with Governor Dickson for saving the state from looters, who intended to mortgage the future of the state for their personal interests.
