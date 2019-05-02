GOV. DICKSON ASSURES PAYMENT OF N30,000.00 MINIMUM WAGE, COMMENDS NLC, TUC FOR EFFECTIVE PARTNERSHIP -By Evans Tubonah

|Bayelsa State Gov., Seriake Dickson Taking the salute
The Governor stated this, while addressing a mammoth crowd at the occasion of this year's workers day celebrations at the Isaac Boro Peace Park in the State capital, Yenagoa.
According to him, his administration had always supported the payment of the thirty thousand Naira minimum wage approved by the Federation., and also had the desire to be the first to pay whenever the National Wages Commission would be done with putting out the modalities.
Hon. Dickson was full of appreciation to the Nigeria Labor Congress [NLC] and the Trade Unions Congress [TUC] for having a robust partnership with Government on the most desired,Civil Service Reforms policies and programmes in the State, which he said had made Bayelsa better in service.
On the continuity of verification exercises, the governor made it clear that there is still a lot to do in teaching profession whereby, according to him some have their names in the pay vouchers without going to work, yet receiving alerts and collecting monies from their bank accounts, while some are above seventy years and are still in the teaching service which cannot be compromised, by his administration assuring that in the remaining few months a lot could be achieved in that direction and urged the workers Unions to co-operate with the administration to flush out those elements.
Earlier, the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress State Chapter, Comrade Ndiomu Dinipre John said that the Governor had done so much from inception of office on Civil Service Reforms and other achievements, hear this:
"We appreciate His Excellency, Governor Seriake Dickson and his team in the reatoration project for the programmes and policies geared toward improving the lots of Bayelsans and for the drive to improve the infrastructural base of the state..." Appraising the successes of Labor in the State and country, Comrade Dinipre John who said that the Nigeria Labour Congress [NLC] the Trade Union Congress [TUC] and the United Labour Congress [ULC] have played key roles in the development of the nation, but was suppressed for the past 100 years, and triumphs in the struggle to the achievement of the great feat of climbing to N30,000.00 minimum wage from a paltry sum of N18,000.00..
The Labour leader describing the occasion significant for workers highlighted areas the State Government had done well includes: " Payment of Salaries arrears,. Congress appreciate His Excellency, Governor Henry Seriake Dickson for offsetting all outstanding salary arrears owed civil servants and pensioners at the state level Congress wish to call on His Excellency to direct the L.G authorities to pay salary arrears in the Local Government and primary school sector."
The Governor also received commendation for not giving a legal backing of the "BAYELSA STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY LIFE PENSION BILL 2019' reads:
Congress wishes to commend His Excellency,Henry Seriake Dickson, the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State House of Assembly Life Pension Bill 2019. This shows that you articulate the views of Bayelsans in taking effective decision that are good for all."
This workers day, which is the last for the Dickson administration had in attendance, the Deputy Governor of the State His Excellency, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah [Rtd], the Speaker of the State House of Assembly,Rt. Hon. Kombowei Benson, the Chief Judge, Justice Kate Abiri CON, President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Daniel Ayah, and the Secretary to the State Government [Barr.] Kemela Okara, the Head of Service, Mr. Luka.. W. Obiri and other array of dignitaries including former top labour leaders.
It was a great occasion.
