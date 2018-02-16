NIGERIA INFO. GIANTS GIVE KUDOS TO BAYELSA GOVERNOR

Information leaders in the country, led by former Minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana, Labaran Maku, John Odey and others have given kudos to the governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson for building a house for information management in the state.
The first of it's kind information house was commissioned yesterday as part of the ongoing projects commissioning galore by the Dickson led Restoration government marking the 6th anniversary of the administration.
Professor Gana who was accompanied also by Senator Mantu said information dissemination is key to the choice of good leaders and for success of democracy. He therefore commended the vision of Mr. Dickson for having such an unprecedented vision for putting in place such a magnificent edifice in recognition of the media as a core pillar in governance. Here this:
"If people are not well informed they will choose bad leaders and that is why, excellent information management is imperative for democracy..."
Prof. Gana said.
High point of the occasion was a discussion segment, where information management in Nigeria, before, today and the future was discussed. Prof. Jerry Gana, a father of information managers, who acknowledges also the fatherly status of Chief E.K.Clarke, a former Information Minister, Labaran Maku, John Odey and others constituted the panel of discussants, with Mr. Freston Akpo being the moderator.
The panel agreed that information in governance is imperative and that government needs to be proactive in information dissemination so as not to be beaten by opposition. The panel noted that today, due to the incursion by the new media which brought about unprofessional persons doing the work of journalism without knowledge of the ethics of the noble profession there were great challenges, but advised that governments may do well if youths were trained in that area to be of the information network.
