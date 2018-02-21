Wednesday, 21 February 2018

NEMBE LITERARY WORKS

The historical position of Nembe in literary works, dates back to the colonial era with Rev. Ogriki Ockiya writing the Nembe Bible and  Nembe songs book the Sanki, the Nembe/English dictionary amongst others. There were also some  Nembe short stories books that were highly informative.
The story of the dog crossing a bridge with a bone, which saw another dog in the water from his reflection, which thought that the bone in the reflected dog had a bigger and jumped into the water, but didn't find it,

