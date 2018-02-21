The historical position of Nembe in literary works, dates back to the colonial era with Rev. Ogriki Ockiya writing the Nembe Bible and Nembe songs book the Sanki, the Nembe/English dictionary amongst others. There were also some Nembe short stories books that were highly informative.
The story of the dog crossing a bridge with a bone, which saw another dog in the water from his reflection, which thought that the bone in the reflected dog had a bigger and jumped into the water, but didn't find it,
Wednesday, 21 February 2018
NEMBE LITERARY WORKS
