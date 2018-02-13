BAYELSA GOVERNOR CELEBRATES GOD IN CHURCH-By Evans Tubonah

He stated this on Sunday at the occasion of a thanksgiving service marking the 6th anniversary of Restoration government held at the Glory Land Chapel in the state.
Governor Dickson said:
"...it was full of challenges when my administration came onboard in 2012, there was lawlessness, cultism and violence, but today, the situation has improved tremendously.."
He appreciated God for giving him the grace to achieve all that his administration has been able to achieve.
The governor further stated that his administration had laid a solid foundation in the six years under review and attributed all to the hand of God behind him and the government of Bayelsa state for which he is the governor.
Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson did the only Bible reading, according to the book of Psalms 124:1-8 reads:
"If it had not been the LORD who was on our side, when men rose up against us Then they had swallowed us up quick, when their wrath was kindled against us: then the waters had overwelmed us, the stream had gone over our soul: Then the proud waters had gone over our soul. Blessed is the LORD who hath not given us as a prey to their teeth. Our soul is escaped as a bird out of the snare of the fowlers; the snare is broken, and we are escaped. Our help is in the name of the LORD, who made heaven and earth."
The governor who apprecited leaders of the various security formations in the state who played key roles for the security of the state called on the people of Bayelsa to continue to live in peace, emphasizing that the remaining two years of the administration will not condone criminality or violence.
Earlier, the Pastor of Shepherd Vine Church, Rev. Emmanuel Ogemudia revealed that the Bayelsa Governor, Henry Dickson share the same calling with Jerubabel governor of Israel in the Bible chosen by God to 're-build Jerusalem after their captivity in Babylon, and that it was not by might nor by power that Jerubabel succeeded but by the power of God, so has Governor Dickson achieved so much not by his power nor by might but by the hand of God.
The man of God said that it is not the will of man, but that of God that must be accomplished in the remaining two years.
RESTRUCTURING AS WAY FORWARD FOR NEW NIGERIA
|Gen. Alain Akinrinade
A former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Alani Akinrinade, Guest Lecturer to the historic occasion spoke on the amalgamation of the various ethnic nationalities to a nation called Nigeria, by Lord Lugard, and the carving out of regions, which ended at the beginning of the the Nigerian civil war in 1966/1967 following the creation of 12 states by the military, which today has given Nigeria the status of a 36 states nation, with a Federal Capital Territory.
According to him the present arrangement even with the six political zone system does not represent the needs of the people emphasizing that only restructuring will serve as the panacea for peace, unity and economic prosperity.
Former Governor of old Anambra state, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife was Chairman of a five man panel to discuss the topic: they include, the president of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Mr. Shetima Yerima,, the spokesman of Afenifere Yinka Odumakin and the founding president, Nigeria Oral Literature Association agreed that the time for restructuring is now,
They agreed that since, Restructuring has become a national consensus, President Muhammadu Buhari should forward a bill to the National Assembly to pass, so that the the desire of all Nigerians to have a restructured nation shall come to pass, whereby true federalism will be practiced where states will control their resources and pay taxes to the federal government.
