CHIEF OBASANJO TO COMMISSION PROJECTS IN BAYELSA By Evans Tubonah

|Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (GCON)
This was made known at a Press briefing organized by the State Government in Government House, Yenagoa, Friday 9th of February, 2018.
The Secretary to the Government, Barrister Kemela Okara, said the 6th edition of the Restoration Government was special and commended the Hon. Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso Markson for showcasing the activities of government in various ministries/agencies telling the development story of the state, which according to him had gone a long way in informing, educating and enlightening the masses of the high level of performance by the Dickson administration.
Barr. Okara announced a kick-starting of the programme with a Thanksgiving Service Sunday, 11th February, at Glory Land Chapel Government House , to be followed on Monday 12th February with a Public Lecture Topic:
The SSG went further to say that on the 'D' day, Wednesday the 14th which is Valentine's day, there shall be a rally to showcase the culture of the Ijaw people in the streets of the state capital. and there shall be a landing of the first sea plane at Oxbow lake as part of the innovations of the administration, Barr. Okara said.
He posited that, the Special Guest of Honor at the historic occasion, the former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo will arrive the state and be led straight to the State Traditional Rulers Council for a courtesy call after which, there shall be a Command Performance in his honour and a dinner party in the evening at the state's banquet hall, Yenagoa.
Saturday he said is the official week day for projects commissioning ,
Earlier, the Hon. Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iwiriso Markson, in a word of appreciation to the media in the state, remarked that the Restoration government had reached a peak and commended members of the pen fraternity for what he called a good partnership, which the state government and the media have all enjoyed. Hear him:
"We thank the media for support and understanding. With your support and effective coverage, the state government stands tall, and we will always carry the media along to ensure that the activities of the Restoration government were documented for posterity.
Also speaking the Commissioner for Education, Hon. Jonathan Obuebite who gave kudos to the Information Commissioner, Daniel Iworiso Markson for organizing the immediate past first inter ministerial/agency briefing described the event as a worthwhile venture that revealed the high performance level of the Hon. Dickson government
He remarked that the governor had built the best of schools in the state and had done a lot in the sector announcing that, ten Bayelsan youths sponsored by the State to Lincoln University who graduated in flying colours, have founded a company is being engaged as partners by the Bayelsa state government to boost education by creating websites and other internet facilities that will encourage ebooks.
He used the medium to announce that the former President will be a guest at the prestigious Ijaw National Academy to interact with students across the state, where it is anticipated that the students may be privileged to know more about the story of Nigeria catching on his experience as a former military Head of State and a former president of Nigeria.
No comments:
Post a Comment