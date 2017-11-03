GOVERNOR DICKSON ENDEARS HIMSELF THROUGH ECUMENICAL CENTRE PROJECT- Evans Tubonah

|The Ecumenical Centre Built By Governor Dickson
Of Bayelsa State
Some of the high and the mighty in Christendom invited by the State governor to grace the occasion include:
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who dedicated the centre described the governor, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson as a leader who loves the Lord, emphasized that only a man who loves the Lord God Almighty at heart and approved of the Lord could build a house in his name.
Speaking further, he said, the value of a house depends on who lives there, and that the size of the house or it's outlook does not matter, but who lives-in there. "In a community you may see a house, a big house built by a rich man, a rich business man, and at another area you also find another building not as gigantic as that of the businessman, but on this building is written "THE PALACE" that is the place of authority, Pastor Adeboye said.
|His Excellency the Governor of Bayelsa
Hon, Henry Dickson and dignitaries
"I was glad when they said unto me, Let us go into the house of the Lord"
He graphically narrated and explained to the over 10, 000 audience at the ecumenical centre and viewers all over the world in live telecasts and broadcast by various electronics mediums, the new media etc. the benefits to those who went into the house of the Lord and while praying for the people, dwclared that because they came to the ecumenical centre which is the house of the Lord to celebrate, whatever problem or situation or challenges they were facing was over.
The only Bible reading at the occasion was taken by the Governor of the State, Hon. Henry Dickson from the book of 2Chronicles 7:11-16 reads:-
"Thus Solomon finished the house of the LORD, and the king's house and all that came into Solomon's heart to make in the house of the LORD, and in his own house, he prosperously effected.
And the LORD appeared to Solomon by night, and said unto him, I have heard thy prayer, and have chosen this place to myself for an house of sacrifice. If I shut up heaven that there be no rain, or if I command the locusts to devour the land, or if I send pestilence among my people;
If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wick ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.
Now mine eyes shall be open, and mine ears attent unto the prayer that is made in this place.
For now have I chosen and sanctified this house, that my name may be there for ever: and mine eyes and mine heart shall be there perpetually."
In his remarks the Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo ably represented by the state House Chaplin, Seyi Malono commended the Bayelsa Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson for building the centre which he described, 'as the house of God." He used the medium to call on the people to acknowledge the fact that Nigeria needed men and women committed to making her a batter nation for future generations.
American multiple award winning Gospel singer, Ron Kenoly performed at the occasion, some of his best soul touching songs to the admiration of his fans.
In his vote of thanks, the governor, who at the occasion, inaugurated a management Board to preserve and maintain the centre, thanked all the dignitaries who honoured his invitation and attended the historic event. He wished everyone the best and a peaceful journey back home.
In an interview with the Chairman of the Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Majesty King Alfred Papapreye Diete Spiff, first Military Governor of Rivers State also commended the Governor of the state while describing the project as a monumental achievement, hear this:
|HRM King Alfred Diete Spiff
Chairman Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers
King Diete Spiff who rated the vision of the governor so high went forward to speak in this light:
"The ecumenical centre which is actually a national monument, couldn't have been built except God himself gave the people who thought about it, the wisdom, the courage or the grace..."
The Royal father of the state further stated that by this, and other projects the Dickson government had embarked upon and completed, expressed the hope that by the time he will complete his tenure in office, the Ijaw nation shall no doubt see and know him as "a sincere leader who want the best for the state and for the Ijaw nation."
In a radio phone-in programme with the State owned radio station, Glory FM, Tuesday, the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso Markson in a bid to galvanize the people for the high ranking project told Bayelsans that building of the ecumenical centre was a great achievement by the Restoration government that will promote gainful employment, rapid development and economic prosperity in the state, right now and in the future.
|Daniel Iworiso Markson
Hon. Commissioner for Information and Orientation
Bayelsa State
No comments:
Post a Comment