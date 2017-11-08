BAYELSA POLICE VOWS TO 'RE-ARREST ESCAPEE SUSPECTS
|CP Amba Asuquo
- The Bayelsa State Police Command, Tuesday, 7th November 2017 announced the escape of 10 suspects in the cells at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in the state capital, Yenagoa.
- A Press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer Bayelsa State Command, DSP Asinim Butswat stated that the incident occurred about 0200hrs in the early hours of the morning.
- According to the statement, the escape of the 10 detainees was discovered through routine cell-check, by the SARS Police, raising alarm of the suspects escape, and that they escaped through the ceiling.
- Announcing the 're-arrest of some of them, the Police statement reads in part thus:
- "Policemen immediately cordoned off the SARS detention facility and 're-arrested three (3) out of the ten (10) suspects that escaped. The profile of the suspect has been circulated to our intelligence sources and efforts have Ben intensified to 're-arrest the remaining suspects."
- The Bayelsa State Police Command used the medium to call on the members of the public not to panic, but to volunteer useful information that may assist the police to get the escaping detainees 're-arrested.
- At the time of this publication, the PPRO told Golden Pen in an interview that more of scapees have been 're-arrested.
