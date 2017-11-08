Wednesday, 8 November 2017
BAYELSA CPS VISITS PUBLISHERS, CALLS FOR CO-OPERATION
He stated this, while intearcting with the Bayelsa Federated Newspaper Publishers Association (BAFENPA) in the State capital, Yenagoa.
The CPS who was on a familiairization visit, reminded the publishers, of their noble role to inform, educate and enlighten the populace on the programmes and policies of the government. Mr. Ottah Agbo spoke on the cardinal principles and achievements of the government in these words:
Highlighting some of the achievements of the administration he explained that:
"Infrastructural development, educational investment and tourism is taking Bayelsa to the world and bringing the wold to Bayelsa, and that is why anywhere you go, they know about Bayelsa, they know about Ijaw National Academy, they know about the Airport and all that..." he declared.
The CPS reminded the publishers of being stakeholders of the state who should not shy away from meaningful activities but to be partners in progress by documenting the laudable policies and programmes of government in the state.
He used the medium to speak further on some of the projects that had given the governor more commitment include:
" The Brass LNG, Brass Fertilizer, The Agge Deep Sea Port and Free Trade Zone project, which will open up Bayelsa to the world. We therefore on BAFENPA in particular and the media in general to support the government by propagating the good works of the administration.
In his remak, the Chairman of BAFENPA, Mr. Easterday Ayebaitari, thanked the CPS and his entourage for the visit, and assured him that the Indigenous press will continue to be supportive of the Bayelsa State government in her policies and programmes as the media had always done from the beginning of the state, in the interest of peace and development of the land and the people.
But the publishers noted with concern that there had been a big gap of communication between media managers on the side of government and media practitioners in the state which does not tell a tale of symbiotic relationship and called for mending of fences to forge ahead with " Project Bayelsa."
