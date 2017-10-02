Monday, 2 October 2017
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY NIGERIA @ 57, BAYELSA 21
With great pleasure we also congratulate His Excellency the Contriman Governor, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson, the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State, the Deputy Governor Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (RTD) and the entire people of the state in commemoration of the 21st anniversary of the creation of Bayelsa State.
In 21 years, the dot of infrastructural development has made more meaning only since the inception of the Restoration Government of Ofuruma Pepe, His Excellency Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson.
This administration has in
less than 5 years; Constructed and furnished the New Governor's/ Deputy Governor's Iconic Office Complex, Completed the state Archive, Completed the State Language School in addition to establishment of several free Boarding Schools, Construction of world class diagnostic centre and a drug mart, Moved constitution of the 3 Senatorial Roads to 60% completion, Carried out 70% completion of the first International Cargo Airport, the magnificent Ecumenical Centre, Dualization of the Internal Roads and several others.
CONSTITUTION YOUR EXCELLENCY AND THE RESTORATION TEAM. HAPPY 21st YEARS ANNIVERSAR
Signed:
Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo Esq.
Hon. Commissioner
Ministry of Works and Infrastructure
Dr.. (Barr.)Johnson Amaowei Dagana
Permanent Secretary
Ministry of Works and Infrastructure
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment