Monday, 2 October 2017

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY NIGERIA @ 57, BAYELSA 21

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo Esq. the Permanent Secretary, Dr. ( Barr)! Johnson Dagana, the Directors and entire Staff of the Ministry, felicitate either Mr. President and Commander In Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency  Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo (GCON) and the amiable people of Nigeria on the occasion of the 2017 Independence day Celebration.
With great pleasure we also congratulate His Excellency the Contriman Governor, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson, the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State, the Deputy Governor Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (RTD) and the entire people of the state in commemoration of the 21st anniversary of the creation of Bayelsa State.
In 21 years, the dot of infrastructural development has made more meaning only since the inception of the Restoration Government of Ofuruma Pepe, His Excellency Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson.
This administration has in
less than 5 years; Constructed and furnished the New Governor's/ Deputy Governor's Iconic Office Complex, Completed the state Archive, Completed the State Language School in addition to establishment of several  free Boarding Schools, Construction of world class diagnostic centre and a drug mart, Moved constitution of the 3 Senatorial Roads to 60% completion, Carried out 70% completion of the first International Cargo Airport, the magnificent Ecumenical Centre, Dualization of the Internal Roads and several others.
CONSTITUTION YOUR EXCELLENCY AND THE RESTORATION TEAM. HAPPY 21st YEARS ANNIVERSAR
Signed:
Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo Esq.
Hon. Commissioner
Ministry of Works and Infrastructure


Dr.. (Barr.)Johnson Amaowei Dagana
Permanent Secretary
Ministry of Works and Infrastructure

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)