BAYELSA INFO.COMMISSIONER CALLS FOR UNITY AMONGST PUBLISHERS-By Evans Tubonah

|Daniel Iworisp Markson
Hon. Commissioner Ministry of Information
Bayelsa State
He stated this, while interacting with members of the Bayelsa Federated Newspaper Publishers Association (BAFENPA) in a meeting helt in his office at the State Secretariat Annex, in the State capital Yenagoa, 2 hours ago.
The Commissioner in his words of welcome said the meeting was convened by his office based on information that some of the federating associations had grievances and were playing discordant tones in the family of the publishers to pull out of being members of BAFENPA.
After listening to the views of Francis Dufugha, Publisher of Niger Delta Herald, Chief Otonye Evans Tubonah, Publisher Golden Pen Newspaper, Elder Union Oyadongha, Publisher Banner News and Ayebaitari Easterday, the Publisher of National Investigator and Chairman of the publishers body, BAFENPA,the Hon. Commissioner, Daniel Iworiso Markson told the publishers that there was no need for disintegration, because it was more profitable for them to be together than to be fragmented.
He openly stated that the state government will not and cannot recognize any other publishers body than BAFENPA which the present administration for convenience in media partnership and co-operation amalgamated.
The Commissioner who reminded the publishers of how he, Daniel Iworiso Markson played a key role in the vision of His Excellency the Governor of the State, to have the indigenous publishers under one umbrella and therefore cannot approve of any moves to fragmentation.
He urged the publishers to tolerate one another and forge ahead to a better tomorrow.
In his closing remarks, the Chairman of BAFENPA, Mr. Ayebaitari Easterday thanked the Hon. Commissioner for his fatherly advice, and assured that the publishers in the state will continue to support the programmes and policies of the Restoration Government.
No comments:
Post a Comment