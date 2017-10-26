CROCODILE SMILE 11, A WAR AGAINST CRIMINALITY, SABOTEURS-ARMY

- The Nigerian Government had looked at the most critical challenges that faced the nation in this democratic era of our existence, bothering on criminal activities, such as kidnapping, militancy, oil thievery, cultism, sea piracy, and armed robbery and hunkering. The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Burutai on the 13th of October, 2017 in line with orders from Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari to stem down all forms of criminality and acts of terrorism in the country; land and seas, rivers and creeks, flagged off the "OPERATION CROCODILE SMILE 2"
- It is a military affair aimed at building peace and to bring infrastructural development and economic prosperity across board and especially in the Niger Delta Region and the South South geo-political zone.
- Why use " Crocodile Smile" to name the operation you may ask? The answer is not farfetched, crocodiles are described as: One of the planets oldest living creatures thought to be around 200 million years old which means that crocodiles were around dinosaur times. Crocodiles exists in Africa, America, Asia, Australia etc. they exist in rivers, creeks, lakes in both fresh and salt water arears. And they feed on flesh foods; fish, animals, reptiles, whatever comes his way became a prey to the crocodile.
- According to geographical information, the crocodile don't turn back from chasing his prey. Hear this: "...if you are being chased by a crocodile, the only chance of getting away is by outsmarting the crocodile.. run away from the crocodile diagonally down a hill... crocodiles have a very slow turning circle."
- This means that the crocodile has the characteristic of minding it's own business, and living it's own life quietly, but not without curtailing the excesses of those who go beyond boundaries to disturb the peace of the environment of the crocodile in particular and the society in general. The fact that the crocodile smiles, is an indication that it's a friendly creature that believes in the rule of law.
- And that is exactly what the Nigerian Army had said about the "Operation Crocodile, Smile" The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Enobong Udoh told the populace that: " Operation Crocodile Smile is not a show of force, but a confidence building patrol that seeks to reassure the people of ... the Niger Delta that the army is ready to work..."
- Speaking further on the astute position of the army to put a stop to criminality, the military officer said, in clear terms: "Our operation aims to reassure the public that we are ready to fight crimes like cultism, militancy and kidnapping
- Reports about the operations of the 'OCS' across the South South revealed that some remarkable achievements have been made, whereby suspected kidnappers, cultists, oil thieves, and other gangs of criminals were reportedly arrested and handed over to appropriate government authorities for further investigations, while the innocent were set free.
- The army is said to be working in collaboration with other relevant security agencies like the Police, the Directorate of State Services, Nigeria Customs, Immigration, Nigerian Civil Defense and others, thus recording a rising profile of achievements with the "Operations Crocodile Smile."
