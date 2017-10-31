CHIEF ITONGHA COMMENDS DICKSON FOR ECUMENICAL CENTRE PROJECT-By Evans Tubonah

|Chief (Hon.) Tons Fetepigi Itongha
At the ecumenical centre about to be commissioned are many dignitaries, infact, here you will meet with all calibre of people from political leaders to the clergy, traditional rulers, Parliamentarians past and present, Judiciary leaders, top civil servants community heads etc.
And in the great gathering was sighted one gold fish by this medium, in person of Chief (Hon.) Tons Fetepigi Itongha, a veteran journalist (Rtd) a former Honourable Member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, many years before Bayelsa was created, a man who had held various political positions and still counting commended the Governor, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson for embarking on the ecumenical centre project. Hear him:
"I congratulate, His Excellency the Governor of Bayelsa State, Rt. Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson for this. This is a great legacy to the state.."
Chief Itongha observed that, the crowd he sighted in the ecumenical centre hall exceeded ten thousand capacity.
