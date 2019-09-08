SOUTH/AFRICA NEEDS DELIVERANCE- Prophet Jeremiah

This is coming at the heels of 9th of September ultimatum given by the South/African President, Mr. Ramaphosa for foreigners to leave his country or face dire consequences.
But the Prophet in his message conveyed by YouTube directly to the South African President has this to say:
"... The President of South Africa, Cyril, you are a politician there are things you don't know, that you need to know...
My name is Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin. The President of South Africa and his cabinet I want to tell you what is happening now and is going to happen. South/Africa needs deliverance, serious deliverance...
" The Bible says in the book of Leviticus Chapter 19:33-34 it says
"And if a stranger sojourn with thee in your land yet shall not vex him.
But the stranger that dwelleth with you shall be unto you as one born among you: and thou shalt love him as thyself: for ye were strangers in the land of Egypt. I am the LORD your God."
|President Cyril Ramaphosa
Of South Africa
" The land offended Prophets, go and meet Prophet Shepherd Busiri and every other Pastors and Prophets to crusade and cry unto the Lord and the proble will be solved, it is not by gun or by violence." the Prophet declared.
He also directed the message to Prophet Shepherd Busiri in these words:
|Prophet Shepherd Busiri
Making it clear to the President, and people of South Africa that it isn't possible for the foreigners to leave just like that, they should be allowed to stay without molestation as South Africans and other Africans are free to stay wherever they like.
No comments:
Post a Comment