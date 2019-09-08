Sunday, 8 September 2019

SOUTH/AFRICA NEEDS DELIVERANCE- Prophet Jeremiah


The South/African President, Cyril Ramaphosa has been advised by Niger Delta based Televangelist, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin in an unambiguous message that that country needs deliverance and not at all  guns or violence.
This is coming at the heels of 9th of September ultimatum given by the South/African President, Mr. Ramaphosa for foreigners to leave his country or face dire consequences.
But the Prophet in his message conveyed by YouTube directly to the South African President has this to say:
"... The President of South Africa, Cyril, you are a politician there are things you don't know, that you need to know...
My name is Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin. The President of South Africa and his cabinet I want to tell you what is happening now  and is going to happen. South/Africa needs deliverance, serious deliverance...
" The Bible says in the book of Leviticus Chapter 19:33-34  it says
"And if a stranger sojourn with thee in your land yet shall not vex him.
But the stranger that dwelleth with you shall be unto you as one born among you: and thou shalt love him as thyself: for ye were strangers in the land of Egypt. I am the LORD your God."
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Of South Africa
Prophet Jeremiah said Xenophobic attacks is not the answer to the problems of South Africa, but deliverance, explaining the roots of the problems he said:
" The land offended  Prophets, go and meet Prophet Shepherd Busiri and every other Pastors and Prophets to crusade and cry unto the Lord and the proble will be solved, it is not by gun or by violence." the Prophet declared.
He also directed the message to Prophet Shepherd Busiri in these words:
Prophet Shepherd Busiri
"Prophet Shepherd Busiri, this message is also coming to you; if they come to you, receive them father other men of God and deliver the land "
Making it clear to the President, and people of South Africa that it isn't possible for the foreigners to leave just like that, they should be allowed to stay without molestation as South Africans and other Africans are free to stay wherever they like. 




