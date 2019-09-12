Thursday, 12 September 2019

BUHARI WINS ATIKU AT ELECTION TRIBUNAL

President Muhammadu Buhari
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (,APC) at February the 2019 Presidential Elections and President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari had won the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar at the election Tribunal sitting in Abuja
In a marathon judgement delivered, Wednesday 10th September 2019, the presiding  Chairman  Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba and members of the Presidential Elections Tribunal held that, the Petitioners,  Atiku  Abubakar and PDP had  failed  to prove their case against  Buhari and the APC beyond reasonable doubts consequent upon which the Tribunal had thrown the suit in its entirety out of the window.
Amongst some of the key issues raised by Atiku and the PDP against President Buhari were: (1) That Muhammadu Buhari was not educationally qualified to have contested the 2019 presidential election, because according to the Petitioners the President, Muhammadu Buhari did not have a secondary school certificate as required by the electoral laws.
But the Tribunal after careful examination of the facts before the Court from the evidences on the secondary school certificate which qualified Buhari's enlistment into the Nigerian Defense Academy, and the evidences of the Military Authority which stated in clear terms that Muhammadu Buhari rose through the ranks to a General and Head of State.
The Tribunal held that the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari is not just qualified but eminently qualified to contest the February 2019 Presidential Election or any other election or hold any office in the country.
Atiku Abubakar 
(2) Atiku Abubakar in his petition avered that he and his party the PDP monitored the elections through an electronic device which they called central server from where he collated the results of the presidential polls and saw himself and his party the PDP on the side of Victory.
A claim INEC rejected as none existent, stated that votes were collated stage to stage from the polling units manually through the LGAs and states to the central collation center and announced.
The 5 man panel of Judges unanymously after careful consideration upheld the view of the electoral umpire INEC and dismissed  Atiku Abubakar's motion on the controversies of a central server.
A cross section of Lawyers
3. Application by Atiku and PDP that alleged Police and Army interference, harrassment and intimidation at the presidential election was also struck out by the Tribunal.The 5 man panel of Judges unanymously declared Buhari winner and dismissed the petition of Atiku and the PDP in its entirety.
It would be recalled that Muhammadu Buhari polled the total of 15,191, 847 in the February 23rd 2019 Presidential Election defeated Atiku Abubakar who scored 11,262,978 votes to come second.
Now Atiku who denied the victory of Buhari majority votes, is said to be heading to the Supreme Court.


                       
