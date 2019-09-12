BUHARI WINS ATIKU AT ELECTION TRIBUNAL

|President Muhammadu Buhari
In a marathon judgement delivered, Wednesday 10th September 2019, the presiding Chairman Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba and members of the Presidential Elections Tribunal held that, the Petitioners, Atiku Abubakar and PDP had failed to prove their case against Buhari and the APC beyond reasonable doubts consequent upon which the Tribunal had thrown the suit in its entirety out of the window.
But the Tribunal after careful examination of the facts before the Court from the evidences on the secondary school certificate which qualified Buhari's enlistment into the Nigerian Defense Academy, and the evidences of the Military Authority which stated in clear terms that Muhammadu Buhari rose through the ranks to a General and Head of State.
The Tribunal held that the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari is not just qualified but eminently qualified to contest the February 2019 Presidential Election or any other election or hold any office in the country.
|Atiku Abubakar
A claim INEC rejected as none existent, stated that votes were collated stage to stage from the polling units manually through the LGAs and states to the central collation center and announced.
The 5 man panel of Judges unanymously after careful consideration upheld the view of the electoral umpire INEC and dismissed Atiku Abubakar's motion on the controversies of a central server.
|A cross section of Lawyers
It would be recalled that Muhammadu Buhari polled the total of 15,191, 847 in the February 23rd 2019 Presidential Election defeated Atiku Abubakar who scored 11,262,978 votes to come second.
Now Atiku who denied the victory of Buhari majority votes, is said to be heading to the Supreme Court.
