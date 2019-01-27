THE STORY OF STACEY: WORLD SMALLEST MOTHER {LATE] - By Evans Tubonah

|Mr. & Mrs. Stacey Wils Herald
It is an uncommon story about a man and a woman who took an uncommon decision full of challenges. Wil Herald was born without challenges, but Stacey came to the world with a great challenge which medical doctors described as:
"...a rare condition called osteogenisis imperfecta which stunted her growth, the genetic condition also caused brittle bones and under developed lungs."
But that was not and issue to Mr.Wil Herald the day he saw Stacey, he saw nothing than a wife material in her. They shared the privilege of working together in same office, which propelled the burning desire of Mr. Wil who proposed marrying Stacey.
Of-course, brilliant woman, Stacey did not take that proposal lightly looking at the quality of the man begging her hand in marriage, Stacey gave a nod without delay and the got married.
The marriage was not without disquiet, because it made news headlines across the global media, print, electronic and the new media.
The couple so loved themselves and there were no issues known to the public where they disagreed.
They were all of one mind, even as she insisted that she was going to be a mother of children against medical advice that it was risky for her to carry a baby in her womb and to give birth to children
judging her by the above stated condition.
Another disquiet across the world, as the Stacey Wil Herald family entered the Guinness World Records book with Stacey becoming the "World Smallest Mother".
With her first daughter, Stacey who strongly believed that she was going to bear fruit miraculously, because she also was a miracle took in, against medical advice and had her first daughter, which became a practical proof of the miracle of God as she and her husband anticipated in faith.
That was not the end of the story, Stacey was not bent on being just a mother of one child, neither was her husband, to them, a single child cannot make a family they needed more children. But that was not what the doctors advised against earlier, and they couldn't go back on their word. To them it was just a miracle, or it just happened by chance, so she shouldn't dare again, that the couple could not accept and the went ahead and had other children.......
