BAYELSA EAST: INIRUO WILLS COMES IN AS GAME CHANGER?

|Hon. [Barr.] Iniruo Owazi Wills
Mr. Owazi Wills a Lawyer by Profession, an Environmentalist, a Human and Peoples Rights
Activist, Patriot of Ijaw Nation, a true lover of his Senatorial District and Communities, a Visionary and ideological leader. He is indeed a big fish that had offered himself to serve his people.
The humble and development oriented Iniruo Owazi Wills' joining the race has brought hope to the electorate who are bent on choosing a credible parliamentarian at the upper House who would not have his personal interest override the interest of the Constituency he represents, but to liaise with the grassroots for a well co-ordinated representation. His coming into the race is therefore being looked at by observers as changing the game. The question on the lips of the masses, IS INIRUO OWAZI WILLS THE GAME CHANGER?
Such a question is not out of place, because as soon as he entered the political field of play, he electrified the Senatorial District with new ideas, new visions for the masses to see that with him getting to the promised land of 'milk and honey' through the ballot box is just a stone throw.
Being a man of many colors, Iniruo Owazi Wills cannot be doubted or controverted because whatever he said is just the truth and nothing but the truth. He has vast experience at different fields. Due to his background as Environmentalist, he had been the eye of the Bayelsa East Senatorial District where he argued for the rights of the oil producing areas on environmental security, youth employment and overall development, in his capacity as a Special Adviser to the Governor of Bayelsa State on Environmental matters, and as Hon. Commissioner of Environment all in the Restoration administration of Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson.
Besides, he spent years working with the Niger Delta Development Commission as Personal Assistant to the Managing Director Finance and Administration.
As soon as he stepped into the race, he galvanized the Senatorial District with his vision, by putting on paper his Manifesto to clinch the 2019 electoral mandate pointing out why others elected to the Senate, who did their best, did not see what he is seeing, and what he would do if elected to the hallowed chambers of the Senate to represent them.
Barrister Iniruo Wills is like standing on the shoulders of his late father, Pa Owazi Wills, a philanthropist, who met the needs of many without asking where they came from, with his resources.
As son of Owazi Wills, Iniruo is like his father always willing to render service for the interest of humanity and the society.
He had sold his ideas through the nooks and crannies of the Senatorial District and is emerging as the game changer to clinch the mandate to the coveted seat in the forth coming 16th February 2019 Senatorial Election in Bayelsa East.
