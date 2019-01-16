SYLVESTA MANGI

SHORT BIOGRAPHY OF LATE PA SYLVESTER BEREDUGO MANGI-PEGI
ANYTHING THAT HAS A BEGINNING MUST HAVE AN END;
SO, PA SYLVESTER BEREDUGO MANGI -PEGI COMMENCED
HIS LIFE JOURNEY WITH THE 20TH CENTURY AND HAS
ENDED IT ;UP ALMOST AT THE CLOSE OF THE CENTURY!
Born on s
Sunday, 39th January, 29th January 1900 by 8.00 p.m PA SYLVESTERR BEREDUGO MANGI-PEGI was the first son among the many children of late Chief Newstar Mangi Pegi.
His faathe late Chief Newstar Mangi Pegi was the son of the late Chief Dogu of Karitongha house in Ogbolomabiri Nembe and grandson to late Ombo of Dede grooup of houses at Sikakapolo, Bassanbiri Nembe.
\His mother late madam Caroline Erighayunyefa [Iye] of Aaburuyai John family in John polo Ogbolomabiri Nembe was the daughter of late Alfred Ingodugha of Karitongha house Ogbolomabiri- Nembe.
Late Pa S.B Mangi Pegi had a primary education at St. Luke's school Nembe from 1917 to 1922 and in the then Immaculate Heart Secondary Commercial School Port Harcourt in 1941.
TEACHING:
After a brief sawying of planks [one of the pioneer lumbermen] in Nembe at Oluasiri Nembe he took to teaching from 1925 to 1938. By this profession [teaching] he did not only inspire most of our elites today into the corridor of education but also was a pioneer teacher and in the establishment of schools and churches in some towns and villages among which were:- Bassambiri Nembe, Odioma, Igilagbene in Seibiri now Opuama etc. In 1938 he decided to withdraw from teaching profession much against the wishes and pleas from his dear friends and well-wishers.
MILITARY CAREER:
Pa S. B. Mangi Pegi had a brief military career during the second world war he enrolled in the then army on 12th february 1942 as a private and was discharged from army with the rank of lance coporal on the 14th january 1947. his arrival at home on 2nd febuary 1947 afteer his discharge from the army coincided with the death of his father as if it were a scheduled event pa sb mangi pegi arrilved home just in time to see his father as he was lying in state just before his burial later that day.
life at home
After his discharge from the army pa sb mangi pegi settled at home ot was at this stage that he brought to public focus his pioneering and innovaative spirit in all his under takings he was the first to introduce mechanical means of sharpening domestic cutting tools such as machetes axes knives etc in nembe he went into the food trade later and also made his mark there he was engaged in buying and selling of fufu okpungoro which was a staple food for the nembe people he brought innovation not onlly on the measurement of fufu by duplicating in volume to the okpurubia the standard measurment in wooden box but also designed a means of preserving the food for longer period and incoporating it to its storage facilities these innovations enabled him to make this essential food item available to his customers virtuallly all the time and reduce long queus especiallyn during peak sale periods by attending to many customers at a time
pa sb mangi pegis next venture was in the transport sector the only means of transport was by dug-out canoes and it took from seven (7) to ten (10) days to move from nembe to portharcourt by hand pulling the few mechanically driven vessels lwere for district officers and UAC top officials and they were imported and definitely beyond means of the average nigerian pa sb mangi pegi concieved the idea of using small marine engines in dug out canoe for transportation
