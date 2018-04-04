CHIEF AGAMA THAN GOD, APPRECIATES SUPPORT FOR MOTHER'S BURIAL By Evans Tubonah

Chief Agama who spoke in an interview with the Golden Pen Newspaper on-line stated that, the burial was highly challenging, but by the grace of God and support by the masses, the burial of the one hundred and one (101) year old mother was successfully done. The Chief who said his mother was born in 1916 and died in 2017 has this to say:
"She was strong enough for the past 10 years. She was running and moving fine, and she used to also dance, because she was involve in most of the cultural clubs. She was strong enough until four days to her death, when she became sick. Nobody moved her, she didn't punish anybody, she died peacefully in her own house...."
Chief Agama noted the uniqueness of his mother's burial and remarked as follows:
Giving a brief account of the centeranian mother, Chief Agama who spoke on behalf of the children said that his mother, the late, Madam Laura Igbogitariye Jonah Okoro gave birth to 15 children, 7 survived and that at the point of her burial the survivors were 5 who gave birth to 120 grand children, who in turn gave birth to 50 great grand children, while to crown it all, she also had 5 great great grand children, which made her the mother of 180 souls, at the point of departure to the great beyond.
CHALLENGES: It was so challenging, just to think of it, Chief Agama said. To bury such a great personality that would attract people from various communities and States across Nigeria, was not considered a 'tea party'. Here him:
"We the children of Madam Laura Igbogitariye Jonah Okoro were so much afraid in the beginning, because this woman is a popular woman, who married from Pegi Group of Chieftaincy Houses to late, His Royal Highness Sunday Stephen Appi, the founder and first king of Sand Sand Ama in Ikensi, in Opu Nembe. Therefore the Chiefs of Pegi Iseminyai Group, Elemah Group, Kalabo Group, and indeed the whole Nembe Bassambiri as anticipated participated at the historic burial ceremonies."
Chief Agama stated that the family did the best for her burial because she deserved it.
According to him, to that end, an uncommon casket wad prepared for her journey, a casket of a fish that is like the Shark called 'Ekwe' in Nembe. That has never been done in the history of burials.
He also spoke on reviving of some of the moribund burial traditions in these words:
"She is the first person, now reviving the culture of traditional 'due alapu' (chief for the dead). That culture has been overtaken by modern days service of songs for even those who never entered the four corners of a Church, they will organize service of songs.. All traditional rites were given to her from the first day.
"In the day of the burial, " Tiripaga segi" dance by women for a diseased person at the burial donations almost abolished, was revived. That made her burial, talk of people at various quarters congratulating the family for a ceremony well done." he explained. Pointing to a dance group he has this to say:
"The club that is dancing is called GOODLUCK of Otatubu-ama, 1946 was when this club was founded. She was the only surviving person. Anybody who died were represented by her daughters, she will be represented by her daughter. "Okara Lady" is another club she was the only surviving foundation member until her death will also come and perform. She was also the leader of Oluasiri Arugu, displayed on Saturday.
APPRECIATION:
Personally, I want to appropriate a number of people who supported the family for the burial. Number one, the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (Rtd), followed by Chief Ingo, Chief (Senator) Amange, the ultimate Vice Chairman, Chief Eweka of Nembe Chiefs Council, Chief Nengi James Eriworio, Chief Isere, Chief Iruo, Chief Vanman, Chief Duo, I also appropriate Golden Pen Newspape publisher, Chief EvansTubonah, Chief Pegi Chief Elemah, Chief Ogbari, Ikata, Inengite, Ovkiya groups and all of them. Anyone, I failed to mention, let them not take offense.Above all, Chief Agama gave thanks to God for making the entire exercise a success thus:
"I gave glory to God who made it possible for me to see that everything went successful, and I wish all those who came from far and near... the reward of the Almighty, Chief Agama concluded.
No comments:
Post a Comment