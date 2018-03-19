THE EXPLOITS OF THE GENERALS AT WAR-By Evans Tubonah

The coming together of the three God's Generals, namely, Prophet Ubert Angel, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin and, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri at the Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries in Warri, Delta State, South/South Nigerian for "battle of the titan" has come and gone with victories for Christ Jesus and brutal losses and defeat to Satan and his agents and kingdom.
The battle took place various fields, including:the open air battle field, the mountain ground partners meeting battle field, the Sunday service battle field amongst others. In annals of African history there had never been such a gathering of such highly anointed men of God, Prophets declaring a spiritual war against the kingdom of Satan.
Golden Pen Newspaper which passion for covering such war reports had their interest ignited , following the declaration by the three Generals of the Almighty: "Let there be war" to Warri from where this report was filed in.
There was the battle at Partners Meeting right in the mountain, where the battle ready God's Generals announced that, their battle, strength hinged on their following instructions and urged the soldiers of Christ to also follow instruction so that they will win the battle of life against their enemies.
Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Founder and Leader of Christ Mercland Deliverance Ministries speaking on that very topic: keeping instructions: stated this:
"The Scriptures does not emphasize on the need to always pray for people, but rather to give instructions. Prophets receive instructions from God and distributes such instructions to God's people and those who followed instructions prospered while those who refused to follow instructions failed in life."
Giving examples based on the word of God as in the book of John 6:33-35 reads:
"And Jesus said unto them, I am the bread of life: he that cometh to me shall never hunger: and he believeth on me shall never thirst."
And to further buttress the point Prophet Jeremiah went further and quoted Matthew Chapter 6:33 that reads:
"But seek ye first the kingdom of God and his righteousness and all these things shall be added unto you"
He then called on those who have not fully given their lives to Christ Jesus, to raise their hands for altar call, where he connected them back to God urging them to obey and follow instructions.
And Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, the Founder and Leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church based in South Africa, popularly called Major 1 as one of the God's Generals at the historic spiritual battle field also said that they as prophets came to give instructions which the people must follow to receive their testimonies.
Prophet Elisha did not pray for the Syrian Army General that suffered leprosy, who wanted healing, he was given instruction to wash himself seven times in Rivet Jordan.
"So Naaman came with his horses and with his chariot, and stood at the door of Elisha. Elisha sent a messenger untohim saying, Go and wash in Jordan seven times, and thy flesh shall come back to there, and thou shall be clean."
God's General, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri,spoke of David the son of Jesse, the Shepherd boy who killed Goliath as a man who followed instructions. He hears from God and followed instructions to choose his weapons for the battle. Quote:
And he took his staff in his hand, and chose him five smooth stones out of the brooks, and put them in a shepherd's bag which he had , even in a scrip; and his sling was in his hand: and he drew near to the Philistine."
He said with what he gathered, David killed Goliath, emphasizing that whoever obeys or follow instructions will not just kill their Goliaths but also cut off their heads and be celebrated.
During Sunday Service, Prophet Jeremiah said it is a thing of joy for three Generals of the Lord t come together for a program, called on Senior Gods Generals to take a queue so as to build a strong and united Church of God.
Prophet Bushiri remarked that he has no regrets not being in his Church on Sunday because he believes that all that are in his Church belong to Jesus, he owns no one, and that the people of the Church at Mercy City also belonged to Jesus, so he believes that he was in his own Church, making it clear, that this year, Prophet Jeremiah will go to South Africa to join him as he had done and that shall also be his Church , he concluded.
It was all victories for Jesus, as the people of God celebrated the freedom, healings, breakthroughs, with testimonies.
