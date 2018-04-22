COMRADE GBASSA CONDEMNS GOV. DICKSON, WARNS AGAINST SACK OF WORKERS By Evans Tubonah

|Comrade Ebiserikumoh Gbasa
Ghasa who spoke with the Golden Pen Newspaper in the state capitalYenagoa, said, that the governor's action was illegal and unconstitutional and should be reversed without delay or else he will commit suicide.
Comrade Gbasa who is a social justice crusader stated that over five hundred (500) civil service workers have been sacked without reasons, without query and against the Civil Service Rules in Nigeria and across the world. He spoke with the Golden Pen in these words:
"My anger with Governor Dickson today is that, he has put Bayelsa in a pathetic situation. The Henry Seriake Dickson government has a destructive agenda against our people; workers, pensioners and contractors alike. And that has even transcend down to the children including old people, the pregnant women, and so many people have died..."
Comrade Gbasa graphically explained how the Dickson government brazenly sacked the innocent workers at various sectors, saying that:
"The Governor, Seriake Dickson has without reason, and illegally, and unconstitutionally removed over 3, 000 workers of the state. Over 1000 staff of Sanitation Authority, especially those who go to work 4.a.m. to clean our major roads, Niger Delta Television (NDTV), 3/4 of the workers have been laid off, Radio Bayelsa the same way, 3/4 sacked.
In the Niger Delta University (NDU), more than 2000 none academic staff are being forcefully transferred to another University a private University owned by Governor Dickson called African University. Since Seriake Dickson came...they have not carried out genuine recruitment exercise except through the government house. He is laying off people, he is recruiting in the back, his relations, his cronies.",
Comrade Gbasa who noted with concern, stated that it's like the state is under the rules of 'a draconian law', while the governor goes around Nigeria to buy awards., and that he promised to turn Bagels to Dubai but Bayelsans have not seen anything near Dubai, not even Port Harcourt, mile One Diobu is better, the Human and People's Rights Activist and Social Justice crusader, called on the governor to call back the workers to save many from going to graves early.
Hear this:
"I don't know when government business become a one man business, Today, some people amongst the civil servants have taken snyper (poison) and died, some pensioners who over 2years have not receive their pensions and gratuities and contractors that were denied payment, suffer, like the contractors that built ecumenical centre at Igbogene, he had not been paid fully. If you demand for your money, they use police to chase you away"
Comrade Gbasa said the sacking of the workers was wrong and should be 're-visited in earnest, because , as he puts it:
"There is nothing like that in the Civil Service Rules and Regulations, for government to massively sack workers. Those that are due retire,ment, let them go genuinely.Don't treat them like fowl or goat. Call them back and restore back their hope, confidence and dignity. If this is not done, I will commit suicide" Comrade Gbasa threatened.
When Golden Pen Newspaper visited the office of the Head of Service, Rev. Thomas Zidafamor, to have clarification on the matter, he was said to have been very busy, but in a telephone interaction reacted sharply thus:
"Did you not listen to the radio broadcast by the governor? The governor had said all about it, and his line went off..."
In a related development, Golden Pen Newspaper also visited the office of the Chairman of the state Civil Service Commission, Dr. Peter Singabele who said:
Sorry, I can't talk now, I have a meeting with the deputy governor, you come next week."
All efforts to reach other government officials for their comments proved abortive.
