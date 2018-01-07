OGBODO TAMUNO GROUP OF CHIEFTAINS HOUSE DEDICATED TO GOD

|A group photo of Chiefs after thanksgiving at first Baptist Church Nembe
The historic event took place at the First Baptist Church in the ancient city on Sunday, the 31st of December 2017, where the Chiefs, deputy Chiefs, Elders and the men, women and the Youths of the Royal House gathered and humbled themselves before the Lord; acknowledging Him as their all and all in life.
At that thanksgiving service, the Chiefs also used the occasion to hand over the Ogbodo Tamuno Group of Chieftains Houses for a dedication ceremony conducted by the Pastor in charge, Pastor Abbah, who spoke extensively on the rewards for individuals and group of people who acknowledge God, and offer thanksgiving to Him for all His benefits, seeing the God factor as a trigger of the hand of the Lord that enforces rest upon those who come to seek his face.
Pastor Abbah who commended the Ogbodo Tamuno Group of Chieftains Houses for the unprecedented bold initiative of coming to God for thanksgiving and for dedicating the House to the protective hands of the Almighty, assuring them that whatever is dedicated into the hands of the Almighty is safe and secure and urged them to be steadfast in the faith and to continue their relationship with God anually by re-dedication.
Earlier, the Chairman of the Thanksgiving Committee, Chief Otonye Evans Tubonah told the Church that, the Group of Houses in agreement with the Word of God after worthwhile deliberations on thanksgiving in their meetings passed a resolution to hold the 1st thanksgiving and dedication ceremony on the 31st of December 2017.
Chief Evans Tubonah said, the position of the Ogbodo Tamuno Group of Chieftains Houses is strictly in line with the word of God , as in 1st Thessalonians 5: 18 that reads:
"In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you" ( concerning.the Ogbodo Tamuno Group of Chieftains Houses).
To this end, Chief (Dr.) M.F. Amaegbe Orutari
who stood in the place of the Head Chief of the Group of Houses, Chief A.Z. Aladede, who was unavoidably absent by reason of age, said it was the first thanksgiving/ dedication service by the Royal House since their forefather, King Ogbodo founded the kingdom hundreds of years ago, and while appreciating the goodness of God towards them despite some challenges they passed through, Chief Orutari called on the Church to dedicate the Ogbodo Tamuno Group of Chieftains Houses to God for His leadership, love, protection, mercies, grace, favour, his lovingkindness and all the blessings of God to be upon the children of the Ogbodo Tamuno Group of Chieftains
Houses in the years ahead.
At the reception held at the King Ogbodo square, Chief Orutari in his welcome address, appreciated the turnout at the twin occasion by the people despite series of other engagements.
The Vice/Chairman of the Opu Nembe Council of Chiefs in attendance, Chief B.F.Amakiri Duo remarked that the Ogbodo Tamuno Group of Houses had done what no other group of Chieftains Houses had done and urged the Group to contain the tempo.
In their separate speeches, Chief Onayate Keremah, Chief
Wari, Chief Abbot Clinton Tubo, Chief Tony Bokolo Alfred, Chief Allen Ameri and others spoke well of the good outing and urged them to continue in that light in the years ahead.
The Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Chief Otonye Evans Tubonah gave the vote of thanks!
