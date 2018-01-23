INTER MINISTERIAL/AGENCY BRIEFING BAYELSA GOVT. GIVES SCORE CARD By Evans Tubonah

Speaking at the occasion of an Inter-Ministerial Briefing organized by the Ministry of Information and Orientation under the auspices of the State Government, at the Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre, n Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital, the Governor of the State, His Excellency, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson attributed the successes of his administration to a robust security network put in place.
The Governor who was represented by "his dependable ally" the Deputy Governor of the State, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (Rtd), stated his administration's strategy was to provide security, to bring peace, so as to make way for rapid development in line with the RESTORATION Agenda of his administration.
To this end, he said, a Security Outfit code named "Operation Doo Akpo" was established for both upland and riverine operations, to tackle what he described as the most challenging security situation that faced the state at the inception of the administration. Rear Admiral Gbotibiogha John Jonah (Rtd) stated that the
"... the first thing that we pursued was security. We had no choice but to do so, knowing fully well that without security, you cannot for any meaningful projects, without security there will be inexhibition of movements.
"So, we started Iimproving the security system in the state. Today, our security system is second to none in this country. ..."
Rear Admiral John-Jonah used the medium to inform the people of the the state, that the state government committed so much funds to the security project to achieve the enviable feat.
Giving a graphic explanation on the establishment of "Doo Akpo" Security outfit, the Deputy Governor has this to say:
"At the point after establishing the state security outfit Operation Foo Akpo...we conceptualized, constructed boasts. Most of the boats used by security forces were conceptualized in the state."
Rear Admiral John Jonah used the medium to to inform the people of the zeal and passion, the Governor, Hon. Dickson has for the development and transformation of the state.
No comments:
Post a Comment