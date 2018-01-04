DR. AGADA SPEAKS ON BAYELSA STATE HEALTH INSURANCE SCHEME

|Dr. Agada
Executive Secretary Bayelsa State
Health Insurance Scheme
The Executive Secretary to the scheme, Dr. Agada stated this in an inter view with the Golden Pen Newspaper in the State capital, Yenagoa that the scheme is intended to provide healthcare services at all levels: Primary, Secondary and Tertiary (P.S.T.), cutting across the nooks and crannies of the state. Hear this:-
"The Bayelsa State Health Insurance Scheme has a Board. That is the overseeing body and the scheme operates under the guidelines, and I as the Executive Secretary directs the Board how to achieve the goals and the targets that we have set for ourselves."
Explaining the modus operandi of the scheme, Dr. Agada went further to say that:-
"...the health insurance scheme is a health financing system that is designed to hold funds and actively provides qualitative health care services that is affordable for Bayelsans, based on their peculiar health care needs irrespective of their social standards and economic status...
"the contributions are that you pay according to your ability; risk is not taken as a criteria for qualification, There is equalization of risk; that means as they come, this will serve as a code. As they come, the poor pays as he could and the rich pays as he/hers, the poor could receive healthcare the standard that is reachable to the rich. Everybody is brought to the same level, that is the beauty of this social health insurance scheme" he said.
Different types of diseases are handled and treated under the scheme according to Dr, Agada. The Executive Secretary, who stated that so many people have been registered, emphasized that the scheme has impacted on the lives of the masses in line with the vision of His Excellency the Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson for establishing the scheme,
