NIGERIA 57, BAYELSA 21 MESSAGE OF FELICITATION

Your Excellency Sir, we applaud your courage, dogged determination and focus towards restoring our dear state in line with the dreams of the founding fathers despite plethora of challenges.
As the state takes the bold step from it's "Teen" years into the explorative "Youth" stages, Your Excellency, the state under your leadership would continue to witness massive infrastructural development, educational advancement, youth empowerment, economic recovery, health care service delivery, stability that earned Bayelsa State global accolades from internationally reputed rating organization and individuals.
With Hon. Dickson on the saddle of leadership, Bayesian are not only celebrating independence, but also celebrating excellency and transparency in governance.
Your pragmatic use of the Directorate for Project Monitoring and Evaluation in ensuring that projrects are executed according to required standards using quality materials and ensuring value money is highly commendable.
As we join other Nigerians Celebrate another years statehood, may the Good Lord continue to grant you robust health, divine wisdom and understanding to pilot the affairs of the state to greater heights.
God Bless Bayelsa State
Signed
Engr. Dio A Wenapere
D.P.M.E
