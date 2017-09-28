Thursday, 28 September 2017

NIGERIA 57, BAYELSA 21 MESSAGE OF FELICITATION

Add caption
The Chairman of the Directorate for Project Monitoring and Evaluation. Engr. Dio A. Wenapere, the Secretary, Engr. Joseph Ogbe, Directors and the entire staff of this Directorate heartily facilitate with His Excellency the Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson, His Excellency the Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (Rtd), the Speaker, Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Kommbowei Benson, the entire PDP family and the good people of Bayelsa State on this propitious of the 57th Independence anniversary of Nigeria and the 21st anniversary of the creation of Bayelsa State.
Your Excellency Sir, we applaud your courage, dogged determination and focus towards restoring our dear state in line with the dreams of the founding fathers despite plethora of challenges.
As the state takes the bold step from it's "Teen" years into the explorative "Youth" stages, Your Excellency, the state under your leadership would continue to witness massive infrastructural development, educational advancement, youth empowerment, economic recovery, health care service delivery, stability that earned Bayelsa State global accolades from internationally reputed rating organization and individuals.
With Hon. Dickson on the saddle of leadership, Bayesian are not only celebrating independence, but also celebrating excellency and transparency in governance.
Your pragmatic use of the Directorate for Project Monitoring and Evaluation in ensuring that projrects are executed  according to required standards using quality materials and ensuring value money is highly commendable.
As we join other Nigerians Celebrate another years statehood, may the Good Lord continue to grant you robust health, divine wisdom and understanding to pilot the affairs of the state to greater heights.
God Bless Bayelsa State

Signed
Engr. Dio A Wenapere
D.P.M.E

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)